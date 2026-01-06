Rams WR Davante Adams expected to return for wild-card round

The Los Angeles Rams will welcome back the second half of their dynamic wide- receiver duo with Davante Adams expected to play in Saturday's wild-card game on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

The Rams also are anticipating the return of defensive back Quentin Lake from an elbow injury.

Adams, 33, has not played in the Rams' past three games because of a left hamstring injury that occurred while running a route in a Week 15 victory over the Detroit Lions on Dec. 14. Los Angeles lost its first two games without Adams before rebounding for a 37-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Lake, 26, has not played since a Week 11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The victory in the regular-season finale clinched the No. 5 seed in the NFC playoffs for the Rams and a date at Carolina, where they absorbed a 31-28 loss in Week 13. Adams had two touchdown receptions in the defeat.

While playing in 14 of Los Angeles' 17 games this season, Adams had 14 TD receptions to lead the NFL. He had 60 total receptions this season for 789 yards. Fellow Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua led the NFL with 129 receptions, while collecting 1,715 yards and 10 TDs.

"He looks like he's ready to go," Rams head coach Sean McVay said about Adams. "We've erred on the side of caution with him. I know it's pissed him off pretty good because of the competitor that he is. But he's got that look in his eye that I know he's ready to go."

In 12 NFL seasons for the Green Bay Packers , Las Vegas Raiders , New York Jets and Rams, Adams has 1,017 receptions for 12,633 yards and 117 touchdowns.

In addition to leading the NFL in touchdowns this season, Adams also led the league in 2020 for the Packers with 18 and in 2022 for the Raiders with 14.

Lake, 26, has 61 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 10 passes defended this season. In four seasons, all with Los Angeles, he had 235 tackles and 22 passes defended in 50 regular-season games .

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.