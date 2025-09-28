STILLWATER, Okla. — Sawyer Robertson passed for 393 yards and four touchdowns, and Baylor ruined Oklahoma State's first game without Mike Gundy as head coach in more than 20 years with a 45-27 victory on Saturday. Robertson throws 4 TDs as Baylor ruins Oklahoma State's first game without fired coach Gundy

Robertson threw each of his touchdown passes to a different player and also ran for a score. Josh Cameron caught six passes for 98 yards for the Bears , who gained 612 total yards.

Zane Flores passed for 232 yards for Oklahoma State, which lost its first game under interim coach Doug Meacham. Trent Howland had career highs of 84 yards and two touchdowns rushing for the Cowboys .

Despite the loss, it was a significant improvement for the Cowboys, whose previous losses were 69-3 to Oregon and 19-12 to Tulsa. The Cowboys posted a season-high 448 yards.

Oklahoma State showed early that it planned to open things up. The Cowboys scored their first points of Meacham's tenure on a double pass. Receiver Sam Jackson V completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ford that tied the game at 7 in the first quarter.

Robertson threw three touchdown passes in the first half to help Baylor take a 28-20 lead at the break, despite Oklahoma State outgaining the Bears 349 yards to 285.

Howland added to his career day by throwing a 13-yard completion, then running in from a yard out on the next play to cut Baylor’s lead to 35-27 in the third. That was the closest Oklahoma State would get.

Baylor: The Bears appear to have the offensive firepower to compete in the Big 12, but the defense was leaky, as it has been all season.

Oklahoma St.: The Cowboys had a pulse, and that was enough to satisfy the fans in attendance who were active and loud throughout.

Baylor hosts Kansas State next Saturday.

Oklahoma State visits Arizona next Saturday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here . college football: /hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and /hub/college-football

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.