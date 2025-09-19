FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger looks forward to one day being able to laugh about how last season ended, when he was quickly pulled after allowing two goals on the only shots he faced in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. Stars goalie Oettinger hopes to laugh about how last season ended. Former coach DeBoer has 1 regret

“In the long run, I feel like I'm gonna look back on it as something that helped me,” Oettinger said Thursday, the opening day of training camp for the Stars. “And when we do win it all, it’s going to be, you know, look back and laugh and feel like that was something I had to go through in order to get to that."

The Stars have been to the playoffs four consecutive seasons with Oettinger in net. They lost in the conference final the past three seasons, with Edmonton knocking them out the last two.

Oettinger was pulled only 7:09 into that 6-3 loss last May, in what was a curious and much-discussed decision by now-former Stars coach Pete DeBoer. After the game, DeBoer pointed out that Oettinger had lost six of his previous seven playoff games against the Oilers and he was hoping that a goalie switch would spark the team in an elimination game.

Well, that obviously didn't happen and instead prompted questions about how the move would impact the relationship between the coach and the 26-year-old goalie whose $66 million, eight-year contract extension signed last October kicks in this season. The two didn't immediately talk in the aftermath of the decision.

“A little more blown out of proportion than it actually was. I think stuff happens, emotions run high and people say and do things on a whim that maybe they look back and regret,” Oettinger said Thursday. “I mean, I’ve done that in my life. I’m sure everyone here has done that. ... You just learn from it, and that's what I did.”

Eight days after their season-ending loss, the Stars fired DeBoer. General manager Jim Nill said then that input from players and fallout from the Oettinger move were not the only factors in the decision to move on from the coach who had a 149-68-29 record in regular-season games and 29-27 in the playoffs over three seasons in Dallas.

DeBoer told NHL.com in a story posted this week that he still had no reservations about pulling Oettinger, but did regret how he handled the postgame narrative.

“Listen, we were all to blame for coming up short again, and it starts with me,” DeBoer said in his first public comments since being fired. “It was on me, it was on all the coaches, it was on all the players, it was on the organization as a whole. We all created the disappointment. We were all to blame, not just one guy."

As for his accurate reference to Oettinger losing six of the previous seven playoffs games to Edmonton over two years when responding to a postgame question about why he made the switch, DeBoer said he should have made it clearer that those losses were on everyone.

“It wasn't just him. It was all of us," DeBoer told NHL.com. “It was all of us.”

Asked Thursday about DeBoer's comments, Oettinger said, “I think he hit the nail on the head with what he said, so let's leave it at that.”

Oettinger was part of the Stars' impressive 2017 draft class, the 26th overall pick late in the first round after Dallas got standout defenseman Miro Heiskanen with the third pick. High-scoring forward Jason Robertson was chosen 39th overall in the second round.

In 251 regular-season games over five NHL seasons, Oettinger has a 149-66-27 record, .912 save percentage and 2.52 goals against average. He is 32-30 with a .912 save percentage and 2.56 GAA in 65 playoff games, and the only two of those he didn't start was when making his NHL debut during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season completed in a Canadian bubble.

“He's, I think, a top-three goalie in the league for sure,” said Mikko Rantanen, the trade deadline acquisition last March who like Oettinger is starting an eight-year contract extension. “That's a big advantage to have a goalie who you can trust. And he works hard off the ice. You know he wants to get better, which is really good also.”

