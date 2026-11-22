Syracuse faced a blow during Saturday’s matchup against Boston College when quarterback Steve Angeli was forced off the field with an injury in the third quarter.
Steve Angeli exits after taking a hit
The 23-year-old quarterback took a hit from BC defensive end Demetrius Ballard, who broke through on a blitz with 12:05 remaining in the quarter. Ballard was penalized for roughing the passer, though the contact did not appear particularly dirty.
Angeli had completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 164 yards before being forced out of the game. Syracuse was trailing 13-3 at that point.
Also read | Jaylen Harrell car crash: Titans linebacker hospitalized after ‘serious’ accident in Florida
Malachi Nelson stepped in for Angeli and guided the Orange for nine yards before Tripp Woody converted a 50-yard field goal.
Steve Angeli injury update
Angeli’s availability for the remainder of the game remained uncertain. He later returned to the field with his arm in a sling before heading into the team’s injury tent.{{/usCountry}}
Angeli’s availability for the remainder of the game remained uncertain. He later returned to the field with his arm in a sling before heading into the team’s injury tent.{{/usCountry}}
Angeli appeared to have limited movement in his right arm as he made his way toward the locker room. It marked his second injury scare of the day, as he had previously been checked by Syracuse’s medical staff earlier in the contest.
The quarterback briefly exited during the Orange’s final possession of the first half after taking his second sack of the game, appearing to clutch his midsection following the play.
Also read | Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly gets one-game suspension after physical incident with guard Sienna Harvey
Angeli had amassed 1,722 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions before Saturday's game.
Syracuse is set to take on No. 6 Notre Dame next weekend, marking a reunion with Angeli’s former team. He joined the Orange after transferring following the 2024 season.
Syracuse's injury concerns
The Syracuse were already short-handed on the offensive line, with starting left tackle Trevion Mack out due to illness and guard Jayden Mann sidelined for the remainder of the season with a lower-body injury.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.