It's a position the Tennessee Titans have become accustomed to early in the season.

Texans, Titans eye elusive first win in AFC So

They are winless through four games, next-to-last in the NFL in scoring at 13.8 points per game and last in the league in total offense with only 261.3 yards per game.

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The Titans will try to fix things Sunday when they host another 0-4 team, the Houston Texans, in an AFC South contest in Nashville.

Tennessee is coming off a 24-18 loss last week at Baltimore, where it trailed 24-7 at the half.

Second-year quarterback Cam Ward completed 20 of 31 passes for 222 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Ward said he's eager for another chance to get into the win column.

"We have a great opportunity against them," he said. "But they are going to be excited. They look at us the same exact way we look at them we are both 0-4 teams, both looking for a win this year."

The Titans could use a win, particularly in their division. They have dropped 10 straight division games, dating back to a November 2024 win at Houston, and haven't won a home game inside the division since spoiling Jacksonville's playoff hopes in the 2023 season finale.

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{{^usCountry}} Ward said that needs to change. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ward said that needs to change. {{/usCountry}}

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"That's one thing that we want to do, own the South," he said.

Tennessee has been in position to win the last three games but failed each time. The Titans gave up a last-second touchdown drive to Philadelphia in Week 2 before Ward tossed an end-zone interception two weeks ago in a 12-7 defeat at the New York Giants.

While some might have expected the Titans to get off to a slow start, it's unlikely many would have predicted the Texans to be in the same position. But that's where they are after last week's 34-30 home loss to Dallas.

As a result, head coach DeMeco Ryans has taken over defensive play-calling duties from coordinator Matt Burke. Houston has experienced significant regression on that side of the ball, going from first in the NFL in yards allowed and second in points allowed last year to 20th in yards and 27th in points .

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Ryans said Burke has done an outstanding job but noted that players said communication has been a problem.

"That ultimately falls on me. It's on me to get it fixed," Ryans said. "Just want to make sure I streamline communication in the best way possible so that isn't the theme when I stand up here the next time I see you guys and talking about communication."

The Texans have been able to mount a pass rush, tied for third in the league with 14 sacks.

But it hasn't been enough to keep them from digging a big hole. Offensively, they haven't been able to generate a running game, ranking 30th with only 79 yards per game.

The Titans ruled out cornerback Amani Hooker , while wide receiver Carnell Tate , tight end David Martin-Robinson and cornerback Joshua Williams are questionable. Top running back Tony Pollard and defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin- Myers are among those who are good to go.

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Houston's only player designated as out is also a wide receiver, Tank Dell , who is working toward a return from IR. But an illness swept through the offensive line room this week and four of them are marked questionable: tackles Aireontae Ersery, Blake Fisher and Braden Smith and guard Ed Ingram. Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald and safety M.J. Stewart are also questionable.

The series is tied at 24-24, with the Texans winning the last three matchups.

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