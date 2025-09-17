Tom Brady to make a comeback with Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey; details out

Tom Brady is back in the field for a third time! After initially announcing his retirement from the sport for a second time in 2023, the NFL legend is coming back for a special flag football tournament being organized in Saudi Arabia. Tom Brady smiles during his statue unveiling ceremony prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Washington Commanders and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 08, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Billie Weiss/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Billie Weiss / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“Tom Brady is coming out of retirement, sort of, to join Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Maxx Crosby, Rob Gronkowski, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, and others for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic - a competitive flag football tournament taking place during Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia on March 21, 2026. It will be Brady's first football action since retiring three years ago. Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan will be coaching the three teams,” NFL insider Adam Schefter posted on X.

The event will feature three teams of eight players each, wherein the two top teams will proceed to the final championship game. Olympic-style flag football rules will be applicable for all games and will consist of football players from all eras. Rob Gronkowski, Odell Beckham Jr., Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers, and Maxx Crosby are also listed to make an appearance alongside Brady.

Brady said he "couldn’t be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season,” in an official press release, as reported by PEOPLE.

"It’s awesome to be able to showcase the sport on such a global stage while joining together so many incredibly skilled athletes," he added. "I’m looking forward to partnering with Turki Alalshikh, Fanatics, OBB Media, my team at Shadow Lion, and my friends at FOX Sports to showcase some fierce competition. And I will be bringing home the trophy."

Internet reacts

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Brady’s return.

“Imagine being so addicted to football you’re running routes in Saudi Arabia at 50. Flag football? Man went from 7 rings to 7th graders’ gym class,” a fan commented on Schefter's post. “The saudis not only hosted Canelo Crawford for the people last weekend, they now got Brady out of retirement. There’s nothing they can’t afford to do,” another fan wrote.

“14 years ago today, @TomBrady set a new career high for passing yards in a single game. Today he is announcing his comeback What a legend,” wrote a fan. “Which, of course, is his audition to let Team USA know he's ready for LA in 2028,” another said. “Jesus christ im muting your ass and taking my info watching talents to Ian. Been getting worse and worse daily lol,” a fan wrote.

Brady previously came out of retirement to win his seventh and final Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

– With inputs from Stuti Gupta