Longtime ESPN broadcaster and Denver Broncos legend Tom Jackson was mourned by the NFL broadcasting community as he passed away at 75 on Friday.

Tom Jackson. (Denver Broncos/ X)

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Jackson, who had a 29-year broadcasting career with ESPN, was remembered by his former colleagues as the network paid tribute. A moving tribute came from Keyshawn Johnson, former Super Bowl-winning NFL wide receiver who spent nine years co-hosting with Jackson on ESPN.

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Keynshaw Johnson remembered what Tom Jackson meant to him and broke down in tears on live TV as he did so. Jackson and Johnson worked at ESPN's NFL studio between 2007 and 2016. They appeared on Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown, among others.

"I'm still kind of lost for words because of my relationship and the things that I learned when I walked through that building at ESPN in Bristol, and the first time I got on air on Sunday night Countdown with the fellas," Johnson said. "I just learned so much from him.

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{{^usCountry}} "We were real close. It was one of those deals where it wasn't a football team, so to speak, but it was a close-knit locker room," he continued. "We did so much on camera, but we also did a lot after. Being able to, you know, go out, have dinner, sit in the, sit in the war room, joke around about the games that's being played. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We were real close. It was one of those deals where it wasn't a football team, so to speak, but it was a close-knit locker room," he continued. "We did so much on camera, but we also did a lot after. Being able to, you know, go out, have dinner, sit in the, sit in the war room, joke around about the games that's being played. {{/usCountry}}

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He was tearful as he remembered how they talked a week ago. "I just communicated with him a week ago via text. We were talking via text. To know that I won't be able to do that anymore, it hurts, because he really was an inspiration in my career like no other."

Tom Jackson's death

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Tom Jackson died on Friday, November 20, in Ohio. His daughter reached out to ESPN and requested that the news of his death be announced on Sunday Night Countdown by Chris Brenan, with whom he co-hosted the show for years. A cause of death has not been revealed. Former Broncos teammate Ron Egloff revealed that he had recently undergone surgery. He was 75 years old.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro called Jackson "one of the most influential" figures in ESPN's history. Pitaro said in a statement: "Alongside Chris Berman, he helped make NFL Primetime an iconic part of our football weekends. In fact, ESPN's NFL studio is named the Chris Berman-Tom Jackson Studio, a distinction unmatched in our history and a fitting tribute to their lasting impact."

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Tom Jackson played 14 seasons for the Denver Broncos and was part of the iconic "Orange Crush" defence.