UCLA Bruins suffered a major setback in overtime against the Michigan Wolverines after starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach sustained an injury that forced him to leave the field on a cart.
The 21-year-old quarterback went down during the opening play of overtime in Saturday’s matchup, with the score tied at 10-10. The quarterback was scrambling toward the UCLA sideline when he was tackled and appeared to suffer a leg injury, leaving him unable to get back to his feet.
He remained on the ground as medical staff rushed in to assess him before assisting him off the field and transporting him on a cart.{{/usCountry}}
He remained on the ground as medical staff rushed in to assess him before assisting him off the field and transporting him on a cart.{{/usCountry}}
Before leaving the game, Dieffenbach completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 188 yards and threw one interception.
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Madden Iamaleava takes over QB role
Madden Iamaleava, UCLA’s third-string quarterback, took over after Dieffenbach’s injury as the Bruins looked to preserve their unbeaten run. UCLA managed a field goal to move ahead 13-10, leaving Michigan with a chance to respond.
UCLA faces quarterback injury concerns
Dieffenbach's injury status remains unclear, leaving open the possibility that Iamaleava could start next Saturday's regular-season finale against No. 18 USC.
Dieffenbach has now exited a game with an injury in back-to-back weeks. He was also forced out of the previous matchup against Illinois, prompting Iamaleava to step in at quarterback, but he eventually returned as UCLA secured a win to extend its record to 10-0.
Ty Dieffenbach stepped into UCLA’s starting quarterback role after Nico Iamaleava sustained an injury that required season-ending surgery.
Also read | Syracuse QB Steve Angeli leaves Boston College game injured after taking a hit
Following his transfer from Cal Poly earlier this year, Dieffenbach had accumulated 1,218 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions heading into Saturday’s matchup in Ann Arbor.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.