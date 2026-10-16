A Las Vegas-based sports bettor, who was indicted in three high-profile federal gambling cases, pleaded guilty to multiple charges related to betting schemes on Wednesday in federal court in Philadelphia.

Vegas bettor pleads guilty to game-fixing, point-shaving schemes

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Shane Hennen's indictments concerned point-shaving and game-fixing schemes for NBA, NCAA and Chinese Basketball Association games between 2022 and 2025.

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He pleaded guilty to bribery in sporting contests, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and three counts of wire fraud in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

"The defendant engaged in the scheme as a ‘fixer,' working together with others who recruited and bribed CBA and NCAA men's basketball players to underperform and help ensure their team failed to cover the spread," federal prosecutors said in court documents. "The defendant then placed large wagers on those games, and arranged for others to do so, generating proceeds for the scheme."

Hennen also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering as part of a separate case in the Eastern District of New York. That case, which involves former NBA player Terry Rozier, is related to a scheme to utilize nonpublic information to bet on NBA games and players.

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{{^usCountry}} Hennen's sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 25, 2027, in Philadelphia. He could receive a maximum sentence of 125 years in prison up to 85 years in the Pennsylvania case and up to 40 years in the New York case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hennen's sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 25, 2027, in Philadelphia. He could receive a maximum sentence of 125 years in prison up to 85 years in the Pennsylvania case and up to 40 years in the New York case. {{/usCountry}}

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He previously pleaded guilty in a third case, which concerned allegedly rigged poker games involving the Mafia. Chauncey Billups, the Hall of Famer and former Portland Trail Blazers coach, and former NBA player and coach Damon Jones have also been indicted in this case. Jones has pleaded guilty.

Hennen is slated to be sentenced in New York in January in connection with the poker case.

Field Level Media

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