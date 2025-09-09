Why does Caleb Williams paint his nails? Hidden message in Vikings game revealed

Caleb Williams' nail paint becomes a topic of discussion every time the quarterback takes the field. There was no exception to that on Monday Night Football, as well, as the Chicago Bears played the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half at Soldier Field.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Despite all the hate Chicago's star quarterback regularly faces for choosing to come out with painted nails at NFL games, Caleb Williams has not flinched. On Monday, as he played Minnesota, Williams not only came with his nails painted, but had an important message for everyone watching.

At the Vikings game, Williams had the Suicide Prevention helpline logo painted on his nails, along with the Suicide and Crisis Helpline number, 988. Here's the photo of Williams' nails on Week 1 against the Vikings:

Why Does Caleb Williams Paint His Nails?

Why Caleb Williams paints his nails has been a question on fans' minds ever since the 23-year-old was a rising talent in college. Despite rumors that he came out as autosexual, Williams has not assigned a reason to it, other than saying it's being a tradition with his mother.

In an interview with the USC Athletics, Williams revealed that he started painting his nails around 2021 when he was in his final year at high school.

“It was my last year of high school," he said in the 2023 interview. "My mom does nails. Let’s just start it off there. She’s done it my whole life. It’s just kind of always been around me. Nobody else does it. I just kinda like to do new things.”