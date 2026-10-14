Why has NFL suspended Montez Sweat? When can the Bears' DE return from suspension? Explained

The NFL has handed Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat a two-game suspension without pay. As a result, Sweat will be unavailable for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and next Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots.

Montez Sweat will be eligible to return from his suspension on Friday, October 23. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The league confirmed that the suspension stems from a violation of its policy on performance-enhancing substances. However, the NFL has not provided additional details regarding the nature of the violation involving the Bears pass rusher.

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{{^usCountry}} The 30-year-old will be eligible to return from his suspension on Friday, October 23, after the Bears complete their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots. This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 30-year-old will be eligible to return from his suspension on Friday, October 23, after the Bears complete their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots. This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

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