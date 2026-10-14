Why has NFL suspended Montez Sweat? When can the Bears' DE return from suspension? Explained

The NFL has handed Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat a two-game suspension without pay. As a result, Sweat will be unavailable for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and next Thursday night’s game against the New England Patriots.
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The league confirmed that the suspension stems from a violation of its policy on performance-enhancing substances. However, the NFL has not provided additional details regarding the nature of the violation involving the Bears pass rusher.
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The 30-year-old will be eligible to return from his suspension on Friday, October 23, after the Bears complete their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots.
This story is being updated.
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The 30-year-old will be eligible to return from his suspension on Friday, October 23, after the Bears complete their Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.