Xbox Nano Controller price and release date: Features, connectivity and everything to know about Microsoft’s new gamepad

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Nano Controller, a small wireless gamepad built for younger players, users with smaller hands and anyone seeking a more travel-friendly gaming accessory. The company describes it as the most compact controller in its history, combining a reduced form factor with the familiar controls Xbox players already know.

Xbox Nano Controller price and release date

Microsoft has revealed the Xbox Nano Controller, a small wireless gamepad built for younger players. (X @XBOX)

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Microsoft has set the Xbox Nano Controller’s price at $49.99, and pre-orders opened on Wednesday, October 14.

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The compact gamepad is scheduled to launch in November, putting it on track to arrive in time for the holiday shopping season.

Xbox Nano size and button layout

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{{^usCountry}} The device weighs 3.5 ounces, or around 99 grams, and is just under 13 centimeters long. Its smaller build does not mean fewer controls, as the gamepad still features all 18 standard buttons, preserving the traditional Xbox layout in a more portable design. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The device weighs 3.5 ounces, or around 99 grams, and is just under 13 centimeters long. Its smaller build does not mean fewer controls, as the gamepad still features all 18 standard buttons, preserving the traditional Xbox layout in a more portable design. {{/usCountry}}

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Microsoft’s Xbox Nano Controller is designed to make gaming more accessible, particularly for children and players with smaller hands. Its lightweight, compact build may also appeal to gamers seeking a portable option, though its comfort during longer sessions remains to be seen.

Xbox Nano Controller features and connectivity

The Xbox Nano Controller packs several useful features into its compact frame. A built-in rechargeable battery powers the gamepad, so players will not need to rely on replaceable AA batteries. Charging is handled through a USB-C port, but Microsoft does not include the required cable in the box.

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Another addition is a customizable Action button, which users can program for tasks such as taking screenshots, recording gameplay or launching other frequently used functions. The feature offers quick access to these actions without requiring players to navigate through menus.

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In terms of connectivity, the controller supports both Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth, making it compatible with supported Xbox consoles, Windows PCs and mobile devices. Its lightweight construction also makes it a practical option for gamers who want to play while travelling or away from their regular gaming setup.

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One potential downside is the separately sold USB-C cable. Although players who already own a compatible cable can use it to charge the controller, those without one will have to buy an additional accessory.

Xbox partners with Samsung on a Game Pass offer

Microsoft is also collaborating with Samsung to promote Xbox cloud gaming during the holiday season. In the United States, customers purchasing selected Samsung TVs will be eligible for a special offer that includes an Xbox Nano Controller and two months of Game Pass Ultimate for new subscribers.