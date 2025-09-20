Younghoe Koo released by Atlanta Falcons: Net worth, career earnings, wife Ava Maurer and more

Younghoe Koo, the Atlanta Falcons' longtime placekicker, was released by the team on Friday, after seven seasons with them. Younghoe Koo has been released by the Atlanta Falcons.(Getty Images via AFP)

Younghoe Koo salary and net worth

Younghoe Koo's net worth is estimated at approximately $5-10 million as of 2025, primarily derived from his NFL contracts, bonuses, and endorsements, according to SportsKeeda.

Koo has earned roughly $28-30 million in total career NFL compensation through 2025, including base salaries, signing bonuses, and incentives. His breakout came with a five-year, $24.25 million extension signed with the Falcons in 2023, which included $6.25 million in signing bonus and $11.5 million guaranteed.

Wife: Ava Maurer

Younghoe Koo is married to Ava Maurer. They got engaged in February 2022 during a trip to Jamaica and married on March 3, 2023.