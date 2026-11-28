The battle in the World Chess Championship is all set to resume on Saturday, with Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov still locked at 1.5 points after playing out draws in the first three games. Gukesh will have the white pieces in Game 4, giving the defending champion another opportunity to seize the initiative. Gukesh will be keen to convert his first-move advantage into sustained pressure, while Sindarov will look to avoid another difficult time scramble and continue his impressive defensive resilience....Read More

The first two games were relatively quiet, but Game 3 picked up the pace and quickly turned into a battle of nerves. In Game 3, Gukesh surprised Sindarov with the Rio de Janeiro Variation of the Berlin Defence, building an advantage on the clock. The challenger was left with only a few seconds to make his 40th move before the time control, but held his nerve to survive a 60-move marathon.