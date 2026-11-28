D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Live Updates, World Chess Championship Game 4: Battle to begin again after rest day
Here are all the live updates from Game 4 of the World Chess Championship match between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov.
The battle in the World Chess Championship is all set to resume on Saturday, with Gukesh Dommaraju and Javokhir Sindarov still locked at 1.5 points after playing out draws in the first three games. Gukesh will have the white pieces in Game 4, giving the defending champion another opportunity to seize the initiative. Gukesh will be keen to convert his first-move advantage into sustained pressure, while Sindarov will look to avoid another difficult time scramble and continue his impressive defensive resilience....Read More
The first two games were relatively quiet, but Game 3 picked up the pace and quickly turned into a battle of nerves. In Game 3, Gukesh surprised Sindarov with the Rio de Janeiro Variation of the Berlin Defence, building an advantage on the clock. The challenger was left with only a few seconds to make his 40th move before the time control, but held his nerve to survive a 60-move marathon.
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- 28 Nov 2026, 07:36:44 PM IST
Not very loved?
Another hated opening today in game 4 of #GukeshSindarov, the Petroff! Kasparov had some ideas against it in 2000 against Kramnik, but we know what happened then.— Alex Colovic (@GMAlexColovic) November 28, 2026
- 28 Nov 2026, 07:32:51 PM IST
Petroff?
After the cities (Berlin, London and Rio), we have the Petroff today. Can be a fun game… more to play with her than the Berlin or London for sure.
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- 28 Nov 2026, 07:30:54 PM IST
1.e4
Here we go!
- 28 Nov 2026, 07:29:32 PM IST
Game 4 begins
Gukesh has White today. He has had a rest day and hopefully that has helped him with the cough he had developed too. But a chance to have some fun today.
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- 28 Nov 2026, 07:19:50 PM IST
Quick recap
Game 1: 38 moves
Game 2: 20 moves
Game 3: 60 moves
What will we see today? Another pitched battle?
- 28 Nov 2026, 07:17:15 PM IST
Opening options?
Gukesh played 1.Nf3 vs Ding. He may try it today, too, while 1.d4 and the QGD is another option. Hard to say, my pick would be one of those 2 for game 4 of #gukeshsindarov— Alex Colovic (@GMAlexColovic) November 28, 2026
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- 28 Nov 2026, 07:09:17 PM IST
Two games with White
The advantage Gukesh has in the next set of three games is that he has two games with White. He has had the opportunity to study his opponent and we might see some new cards being added to the mix. A good chance that the London system won't be in the mix again.
- 28 Nov 2026, 07:07:16 PM IST
Was Game 3 the calm before the storm?
"His risk management appears to have improved considerably, as illustrated by Game 2. It reminds me of 2012, when Viswanathan Anand had not enjoyed the best of years but nevertheless turned up to produce an excellent performance in his World Championship match against Boris Gelfand. Gukesh’s approach of chilling in the last few months seems to be working well for him!"
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- 28 Nov 2026, 06:47:53 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
It's time for Game 4. After three draws, expect the contest to heat up when Gukesh and Sindarov take to the middle. HT is your one stop destination to get all the updates as they trickle in.
It could be a lengthy night too if the game goes the distance! Neither of the opponent would make it easy for the other. Expect the unexpected.