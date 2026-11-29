D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Live Updates, World Chess Championship Game 5: Will the deadlock be broken today?
Both D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov are chasing the first breakthrough in the World Chess Championship.
The World Chess Championship began last week, but after the first four games, the deadlock remains as D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov remain locked at 2-2. The first four games ended in draws and neither player has been able to establish an advantage for himself. Game 5 will see Sindarov having the white pieces and hence the Uzbek challenger will have the first opportunity to dictate the direction of the game. ...Read More
The defending champion Gukesh, meanwhile, will be looking to build on his strong opening preparation. The first four games have shown that there is little separating the two and the championship battle continues to boil down to the fine margins.
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- 29 Nov 2026, 06:42:27 PM IST
Even match so far
When asked about it, this is what Sindarov said after Game 4: “… what I understand is, if you want to be a strong chess player, of course you need to lose some games and learn something. Otherwise, if you never lose, you play like an engine, and you should be the best at this game. We are not engines; we make mistakes, and we need to learn from our mistakes. Of course it's very hard, but even if I lose, I just try to learn from my mistakes. I have a long career and I want to be stronger than now.”
- 29 Nov 2026, 06:36:56 PM IST
The move of Game 4
♟🔥 “That is beautiful! That is unbelievable!” #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/yks6RfGlRV— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 29, 2026
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- 29 Nov 2026, 06:35:55 PM IST
Are they going all out?
As GM Anish Giri pointed out yesterday, the players are playing at a high level but they are still holding back a bit. “I have seen them going all out and this isn't it.”
Will Game 5 finally see someone break the deadlock? Will either Gukesh or Sindarov risk it to win it?
- 29 Nov 2026, 06:34:09 PM IST
Game 5s over the years
Game 5 of #GukeshSindarov can be special. Here's some historical data of Game 5: 1. Spassky-Petrosian, 1969 - Spassky's famous Semi-Tarrasch demolition thanks to some deep prep together with Polugaevsky; 2. Spassky-Fischer, 1972 - Spassky's horrible 1-move blunder, losing on the spot; 3. Korchnoi-Karpov, 1978 - Korchnoi misses a forced mate in the first adjournament and then stalemates Karpov in 124 moves (second longest WCh match game after Carlsen-Nepo, game 6); 4. Karpov-Kasparov, 1984 - Kasparov uses the Najdorf (with transposition to the Scheveningen) for the first time, achieves an easy draw and then forgets about it until game 45; 5. Karpov-Kasparov, 1985 - Karpov wins with the black pieces in the Ruy Lopez, Kasparov's only loss with White in that opening against Karpov; 6. Leko-Kramnik, 2004 - Frustrated because of the Petroff, Leko switches to 1.d4 and wins a drawn 4 vs 3 on the kingside; 7. Kramnik-Topalov, 2006 - the second-ever (after Fischer) default in a WCh match, Kramnik defaults in protest; 8. Kramnik-Anand, 2008 - the second Meran with by Anand, practically sealing the match; 9. Carlsen-Anand, 2013 - Carlsen scores his first WCh match win; 10. Nepomniachtchi-Ding, 2023 Nepo wins and takes the lead for a second time; So it could be special, today, too!— Alex Colovic (@GMAlexColovic) November 29, 2026
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- 29 Nov 2026, 05:49:27 PM IST
Game 5
Hello and welcome to HT's coverage of the World Chess Championship match between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov. Quick recap of the games so far:
Game 1: 38 moves, Draw
Game 2: 20 moves, Draw
Game 3: 60 moves, Draw
Game 4: 34 moves, Draw