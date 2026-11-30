Reigning world champion D Gukesh was down to four minutes on his clock. Across the board his opponent Javokhir Sindarov was pacing the playing hall, restless with the sudden turn of events. For the Indian, it was a cold shower from hell. He had blundered, offering a queen trade (31…Qd2??) for no good reason, and suddenly found himself lost in a rook endgame.

In this image released on Nov. 26, 2026, India's D. Gukesh, right, plays against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov during the FIDE World Chess Championship match (FIDE/Michal Walusza) more less

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After four consecutive draws, Sindarov struck the first blow in the Fide World Chess Championship in Geneva on Sunday, winning Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead over Gukesh.

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“I’m happy,” Sindarov said after the game. ‘The game was really hard. In time trouble my opponent made a mistake. Maybe he didn’t evaluate the endgame right. I got lucky. Luck is also important in this tournament…After Qd2 I was 100 per cent sure I’m winning. I had calculated everything.”

“It was a pretty challenging game. I spent a lot of time in the opening and couldn’t really recall my preparation. I thought I equalised, probably around time trouble I blundered somewhere. After I got Rd5 I thought I should be completely fine. Surprisingly, it got tricky,” Gukesh said, right after the game.

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{{^usCountry}} The Uzbek challenger emerged from the opening with a rather promising position and a sizeable advantage on the clock, only to see his advantage on the board fizzle out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Uzbek challenger emerged from the opening with a rather promising position and a sizeable advantage on the clock, only to see his advantage on the board fizzle out. {{/usCountry}}

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Playing White, Sindarov departed from his usual 1.e4, opening with 1.Nf3 and finally steering Gukesh away from his Berlin preparation with the King’s Indian Attack. The defending champion spent close to 70 minutes on just three moves and found himself navigating a tricky middlegame with a significant deficit on the clock.

Gukesh was made to think early, spending ten minutes considering his response to 2.g3. Eight moves later, he sank into another lengthy think, this time for close to half an hour, before placing his rook on the open d-file. Then it was Sindarov’s turn to ponder, taking 26 minutes before playing 11.Nc4, bringing his knight to a more active square.

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By the end of the opening phase, Sindarov appeared to have his best opportunity yet in the match. Fide’s win predictor gave the Uzbek challenger a greater than 40% chance of victory early on.

“For modern standards, to get such a promising position with white is an absolute gift against someone so well prepared. You don’t get more than this these days. It’s really fortunate how the opening has turned out,” Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri said on the Fide broadcast.

Sindarov squandered his edge in the middlegame with 15.Rfd1 instead of the more ambitious 15.h4, Sindarov was possibly settling into the idea of it being another drawn game. Gukesh had defended really well. It was just under eight minutes on move 31, when his sense of danger seemed to abandon him. Treading water was all he needed to do in the position to steer it toward a draw, instead he offered a queen trade.

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Sindarov’s face lit up and he could scarcely believe his eyes. He had been presented with a winning opportunity. This time he made no mistake.

As the game reached time control, Gukesh retreated to the players’ lounge and sat there in quiet contemplation while Sindarov put the finishing touches to his win.

“This generation is incredibly concrete. The way you get to Qd2 is you don’t see how it loses, you calculate some lines and all of them end in positions you think you will hold and thing of ‘I’m completely safe right now’, rook endings with a pawn on h6 tend to be dangerous, some of them are holdable, some of them aren’t, you have zero winning chances This is just not the category they think in,” grandmaster Peter Svidler offered.

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Gukesh will have the White pieces on Monday before the match heads into its second rest day. It could be a difficult night for the Indian. He lost the opening game of the 2024 match, but this contest had been far more evenly poised until Sunday. There was a cruel irony to the manner of his defeat. Two years ago, Gukesh had clinched the world title after Ding Liren’s catastrophic 55.Rf2 blunder turned a seemingly drawn final game into a loss. This time, he’s on the other side, with thankfully, not the Championship on the line.

The match is likely to get even more interesting from here. Trailing for the first time in this match, Gukesh can no longer afford to play quite so cautiously. He will have to take risks to claw his way back into contention. The blunder may haunt him for a while, but with Game 6 on Monday, he has little time to mope.

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