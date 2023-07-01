2023 WWE Money in the Bank: Full match card, live streaming details and timing in India and the US

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 is set to take place in London, England on Saturday, July 1, 2023. During the premium live event, World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against The Judgement Day's Finn Balor. WWE Money In The Bank matches will take place on Saturday, July 1, 2023.(WWE website)

In the most anticipated match of the night, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team up with Enforcer Of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa against friends-turned-rivals Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. After being humiliated and betrayed by The Usos in recent times, The Tribal Chief would look for redemption with an emphatic win. But the unpredictable brotherly duo of The Usos are pumped up to inflict a strong blow to the Head Of The Table for all the disrespect and humiliation that they have suffered at Reigns' hands.

In the Men’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match, seven wrestlers will fight it out to grab hold of the prized Money in the Bank contract, which guarantees a future World Title Match. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Butch, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Damian Priest and Logan Paul are the seven contenders.

Here is the full match card for 2023 WWE Money In The Bank

CIVIL WAR: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos

Men’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Women’s 2023 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Finn Bálor

WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

Live Streaming details and Timing

In India: WWE Money In The Bank 2023 will be telecast live in India on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 12.30 am IST (midnight). The live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and Sony Sports Network.

In USA: WWE Money In The Bank 2023 will be live telecast in USA on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 3 pm ET/ 12 PM PT. The live streaming will be available on Peacock in the United States.