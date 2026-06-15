AI compute is becoming a question of choice, not just raw power: Intel’s Anil Nanduri | HT Tech Insider

Computex 2026 was dominated by conversations around AI infrastructure, soaring memory costs, and the race to secure increasingly expensive accelerator hardware. But according to Intel's Anil Nanduri, Vice President, AI Product Management & GTM, the future of AI computing may be less about chasing the most powerful GPUs and more about making smarter choices. Anil Nanduri, Vice President, AI Product Management & GTM. By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

In a conversation with HT on the sidelines of Computex 2026, Nanduri argued that AI deployments are entering a phase where organisations can choose from a wider spectrum of compute options depending on their needs, budgets, and workloads.

The discussion began with Intel's latest platform improvements, including expanded memory capabilities, and what they could mean for businesses looking to run AI without relying entirely on expensive AI accelerators.

AI compute is not one-size-fits-all Asked whether improvements in memory bandwidth and capacity could help companies run local-language AI agents directly on CPUs, particularly in markets such as India where access to high-end AI hardware may be limited, Nanduri said the industry is moving towards a more nuanced approach.

"AI compute is not one-size-fits-all," he said. "It's going to be a gradient."

According to him, the rapid rise of distilled models and small language models (SLMs) is already changing how organisations think about infrastructure.

"Depending on the models, constraints are going to help people decide. Especially when you can't afford something or can't get it, you're going to come back and say, 'I'm not getting the best bandwidth, but I'm getting the best cost.'"

That, he believes, will force companies to make practical trade-offs rather than always pursuing the highest-performing hardware.

"If you're looking for the lowest latency and the highest scale, you'll need one kind of compute. But if you're looking at what can run in a data centre that already has CPUs and you cannot put anything else in, we're getting to a phase where good-enough AI can be done there as well."

Why CPUs remain highly capable Nanduri also pushed back against the assumption that every AI application requires cutting-edge generative models.

"It's going to be about choice and what problems we're solving for. Not everything needs the latest and the greatest," he said.

He pointed to industrial use cases such as line inspection and statistical analysis, where traditional machine learning techniques continue to deliver strong results.

"A lot of the AI, if you look at classical AI or machine learning, especially when you're doing line inspection or statistical analysis, you don't need a generative AI model for it. You're running machine learning there."

For recommendation engines and several enterprise workloads, CPUs remain highly capable, he added.

"CPU is pretty strong. But if generative AI is giving you a productivity benefit or a cost benefit, then it makes sense to migrate over."

At the same time, Nanduri believes many existing deployments will remain unchanged for a simple reason.

"A lot of real-world applications will still run the way they were running because why fix something that's not broken?"

The cloud versus local AI debate is fading One of the more interesting takeaways from the conversation was Nanduri's view that the industry is moving away from an either-or approach when it comes to cloud and local AI.

Instead, he sees hybrid deployments becoming increasingly common.

"It's not going to be one or the other," he said. "What can I run locally, and then what can I shift to the cloud? That's the model that's starting to emerge."

He cited examples where businesses spending roughly $3,000 a month on token costs could potentially justify investing in local infrastructure instead.

"A workstation with four graphics cards may cost around $5,000 or a little higher. It pays for itself in a couple of months."

As open-source models continue to improve, Nanduri believes many routine enterprise workloads, particularly retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) deployments, could increasingly move to local infrastructure.

"For a lot of the basic RAG-like queries, open-source models running locally may start to become good enough."

That could allow organisations to reserve access to frontier AI models for tasks that genuinely require their capabilities.

"Then you start to ask, where do I really need a frontier model? You use those precious resources and the cost associated with them for those specific needs."

As AI adoption grows, Nanduri expects enterprises to become increasingly focused on the economics of inference rather than simply chasing model performance.

"People will start paying attention to where the compute cost is going and how to manage that."

At a time when AI conversations are often dominated by the next breakthrough model or the latest accelerator, Nanduri's message was notably pragmatic: the future may not belong to a single type of AI hardware, but to organisations that learn how to balance performance, availability and cost.