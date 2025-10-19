Amazon Diwali sale: Last-minute deals on top smartphone models

The Amazon Diwali sale will end tomorrow, October 20, which means buyers have only a few hours left to make their desired purchase. As of now, Amazon is providing massive deals on electronics products, including smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and other devices. However, if you are in search of last-minute smartphone deals, then we have compiled a list that consists of heavily discounted phones across price ranges. From Samsung to Apple iPhones, here are 5 phones you can buy before the Amazon sale ends tomorrow. Amazon Diwali sale is ending tomorrow, check out the 5 heavily discounted smartphones.(HT Tech)

5 last-minute smartphone deals on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G: This flagship phone is originally priced at Rs. 1,34,999 on Amazon. However, as part of the last-minute Amazon Diwali sale offer, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is available at just Rs. 79,999. Buyers can further reduce the price using bank and exchange offers. This smartphone offers impressive performance and camera quality, making it a smart buy.

Realme GT 7: If you are in search of a more affordable option, then Realme GT 7 could be another great smartphone. The smartphone retails for Rs. 45,999. However, during the Amazon sale, the smartphone is available for just Rs. 32,998. Buyers can also grab bank and exchange deals to further reduce the price.

OnePlus 13R: If you are in search of an all-rounder phone, then the OnePlus 13R could also be a great pick. The smartphone is priced at Rs.44,999, but you can get it for just Rs. 37,999 before the Amazon sale ends tomorrow. The smartphone comes with a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and comes with 12GB of RAM storage.

Apple iPhone 15: Another smartphone on the list we have is the iPhone 15, which is now available at under Rs. 50,000 on Amazon. The iPhone 15 comes with an A16 Bionic chip, an impressive dual camera setup, and a lasting battery, making it a great pick. Buyers can also exchange their old smartphones to get an additional off on the iPhone 15.

iQOO Neo 10R 5G: Another affordable smartphone to pick is the iQOO Neo 10R. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and is backed by a 6400mAh battery. The iQOO Neo 10R retails for Rs.33,999, but during the Amazon sale, it can be purchased at just Rs. 26,998.