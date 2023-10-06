Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top deals on smartphones, mobile accessories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here, one of the most anticipated sales of the year where you can fetch some really amazing discounts. Most of us wait for this time of the year to buy smartphones as well as mobile accessories. This time is no different. You can expect mega deals on smartphones from top-notch brands like OnePlus, Redmi, Honor, Samsung, Lava and more. The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin from October 8 and the good news for Prime members is that they will be able to get 24 hours early access to all the sale deals. From coupons to exciting bank offers, you can grab the best of the deals on this platform. Whether it is a budget smartphone, a mid-range one or premium smartphone with high-end features, the offers are simply too good to resist. The e-commerce giant is promising ‘never-seen-before deals’ on a wide range of smartphones during the sale season.



Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: It's time to buy your favourite smartphone and related accessories at amazing prices.

Whether you want to click stunning selfies which promise high resolution, enjoy long battery life, high speed processor or play games on your mobile phone without any interruption, you can get the best features in a range of smartphones at a price that you can’t say no to. Not just smartphones, you can also enjoy lucrative discount offers on headsets, charges, screen protectors and more. There is a whopping up to 80% off on mobile accessories.

Catch the deals on a range of exciting smartphones and other gadget-related accessories before they are gone. Want to know what you can expect from the sale season? Well, here are some of the mind blowing deals for you: From getting mobile accessories starting ₹39 in this sale season, 5G smartphones starting ₹8,999 to exchange offers worth ₹60,000, power banks starting ₹549, cases and covers starting ₹69, mobile holders starting ₹49, there are plenty of opportunities that one can capitalise on. There's simply no dearth of options among all top brands. It is rightly said that Amazon Great Indian Festival is India's most preferred smartphone destination. Share all these details with your friends and family so that they can also benefit from this big Amazon sale.



Since festival season is round the corner, you may want to give a nice-looking smartphone with promising features to your friends and family. And what can be a better time to invest in one? With raining discounts on all categories of smartphones and related accessories, it makes absolute sense to buy now and make the day of your loved ones.

Bank offer

You can also get 10% instant discount* if you have an SBI debit and credit card. So, activate your card for all online transactions.



A lot of exciting offers and deals await you at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. The sale kickstarts on October 8. Stay tuned and be on the lookout for all this and much more.

