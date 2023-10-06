Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top discount offers, schedule and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is here and this is the time when you can grab your wishlisted items across fashion and health and beauty segments at discounted prices. The much-awaited Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin from October 8. The good news for Prime members is that they will be able to get 24 hours early access to all lucrative discount offers. The big Amazon sale 2023 is here to stay for a while, so keep your eyes glued to your favourite items across all categories. Amazon Great Indian Festival starts from October 8: It's time to shop till you drop.

This is the season when you should not feel guilty about adding more and more items to your cart, because it just can't get better than this. The e-commerce giant is promising ‘never-seen-before deals’ on a wide range of products during this sale. Are you excited? Because we definitely can't keep calm.

It was reported that the mega sale was earlier scheduled to begin on October 10, but the dates were brought forward after rival Flipkart's announcement on Thursday.

Top deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival to watch out for:

Whether you are looking for some classy attire to wear on Diwali or some flattering gown on your first date, you can grab stunning-looking apparels on Amazon and grab them at whopping discount rates. You can grab anywhere between 50 and 80% on apparels for different occasions. And these days, with extra emphasis on skincare, hair care, grooming and makeup, it just makes sense to grab a range of products cutting across all categories at a price that is simply put ‘irresistible’. We know that some of the skincare and other grooming products can cost a tad much, but the good news is you can save straightaway 70% on most of the items. Favourite apparels and grooming items at lucrative prices - too good to be true? Well, thanks to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, you can soon start shopping without worrying about burning a hole in your pocket.

What's more is you can avail amazing ‘Buy 2 Get 5% off’, ‘Buy 3 Get 10% off’ and ‘3/6 Month no cost EMI’ offers on the apparels and grooming products of your choice.



To capitalise on discount offers available in the initial days of sale, keep an eye on Kickstarter Deals and you will surely benefit from them. This promising sale season will get more exciting as the sale season will progress. More and more products will keep getting added. What we can promise you is that there will be a sea of enticing deals and offers on products across all lifestyle categories. You can expect coupons-based discounts and crazy combos too.



The best part is you can enjoy same day delivery of products from established brands. And we all know how Amazon offers 1 lakh plus latest styles, ensuring that consumers’ fashion game is always on point.

From a minimum 60% off on footwear items, an eye-popping 75% off on handbags, 50% off on perfumes to 70% off on athleisure wear, there’s a big opportunity for all out there.

Grab it and enjoy it, for it is going to last for a little while. Make the most of it.

