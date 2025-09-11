Apple AirPods Pro 3 do not have charging cable in the box. Buying one separately will cost you…

Apple AirPods 3 were also released alongside the iPhone 17 series at the Apple Awe-Dropping event on 9 September. While the AirPods 3 offer multiple meaningful upgrades that might make them worth the upgrade for a lot of people, including features like Live Translation, better noise cancellation, and more, there is one thing missing in the AirPods 3 compared to the AirPods Pro 2 and that is a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box. AirPods Pro 3 cost ₹ 25,900 in India(Apple)

Yes, Apple AirPods 3 will be missing the USB-C charge cable, so if you are short on USB-C cables, you will have to buy one separately.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 in-box contents revealed

If you visit this page, you will find the complete specifications for the AirPods 3. If you scroll down to see what is in the box, you will see that the in-box contents include the AirPods 3 themselves, a MagSafe charging case with USB-C, silicone ear tips in five sizes, and documentation. There is a specific line that says the USB-C charge cable is sold separately.

Simply put, Apple wants you to buy a cable. If you do not have a USB-C cable lying around, which is unlikely in this day and age, you will have to purchase one. Luckily, you can use the same USB-C cable you use to charge your iPhone 15 series or later to charge the AirPods Pro 3 as well.

Also, if you want to buy an official Apple cable only, Apple charges ₹1,900 for the 60W USB-C Charge Cable (1m).

Apple AirPods Pro 3 price in India

AirPods Pro 3 can now be pre-ordered on Apple’s website with free engraving, and they cost ₹25,900. How does this compare to the AirPods 4? The AirPods 4 start at ₹12,900, and the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation cost ₹17,900. This means the AirPods Pro 3 sit right between the AirPods 4 with ANC and the AirPods Max, which are full-size headphones costing ₹59,900.