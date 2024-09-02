Apple Event 2024: List of products that may not launch on September 9
ByAishwarya Panda
List of Apple products which are expected to be launched by 2024 or early 2025, however, they may not debut at the upcoming Glowtime Event 2024.
Apple Event 2024: Apple is set to host the iPhone 16 launch event on September 9 with the tagline “It’s Glowtime.” A range of devices are expected to break cover at the event including the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch X, Apple Watch Ultra 3, AirPods Generation 4, and others. However, there are other products as well which are expected to launch soon but they may not be showcased at the September 9 event. While we have an idea of what products are to be launched at the Apple event, we have curated a list of all the products that may not debut in the September launch event.
Apple products that will not debut on September 9, 2024
- iPhone SE 4: Recent reports by Bloomberg hinted at a September 2024 launch for Apple’s affordable iPhone. However, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to be launched early in 2025. The smartphone is expected to come with several upgrades such as Dynamic Island, Action Button, Apple Intelligence features, 48MP camera, and much more. Therefore, you may want to wait for the iPhone SE 4 before buying an iPhone 16 or iPhone 15 at a discounted price.
- MacBook with M4 chipset: Apple is reportedly working on new generation MacBooks with M4 chipset. The new chipset is rumoured to be developed on SMC's second-generation 3nm technology, which may further boost the performance. A new leak regarding the MacBook launch has surfaced which highlighted a November 2024 launch. Therefore, these products will not be launching at Apple’s September 9 event.
- AirPods Pro 3: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple may redesign the AirPods Pro with new specifications and features. The AirPods will likely offer improved audio quality, advanced ANC, and a new faster chipset. Apple is also rumoured to integrate health sensors that may analyse the user's body temperature.
- New-gen Apple TV: Gurman reported that Apple is expected to launch a new generation Apple TV by the end of 2024. The TV is expected to come with advanced features, however, it may be announced in the affordable category. While the new Apple TV is expected to debut this year, it may not be launched in the upcoming September 9 launch event.
- HomePod mini 2: Apple has reportedly been working on a second-generation HomePod mini for quite some time now and it is expected to launch sometime in 2024. This new HomePod is expected to be powered with an S-series chipset and Apple Intelligence. It will likely compete with the rumoured Amazon Echo devices that will be powered by Claude AI.
These are Five Apple devices which are expected to debut this year or early in 2025, however, they might miss the September 9 launch.
