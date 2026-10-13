Apple HomeView launched at 39,900: It looks like an iPad and a HomePod had a baby!

Apple has finally entered the smart display market with HomeView, a product that has been rumoured for years. Think of it as Apple's answer to Amazon's Echo Show lineup and Google's Nest Hub, but with a distinctly Apple approach.

Looks like an iPad mini, doesn't it? (Apple)

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

And yes, it looks like a square iPad sitting on a speaker. But there's more to it than just looking pretty on your kitchen counter. From an AI-powered Siri to facial recognition and smart home controls, Apple wants HomeView to become the centre of your connected home.

Here's everything you need to know.

What does Apple HomeView do?

For starters, HomeView features a 7-inch Liquid Retina display that brings entertainment, communication and smart home management together.

You can play music, watch videos, make FaceTime calls with Center Stage, check your calendar, follow recipes and even locate misplaced Apple devices using Find My.

But what's particularly interesting is its ability to recognise up to six different users through facial recognition. Each person gets a personalised home screen, complete with their own widgets, messages and calendar information.

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There's also Siri AI, Apple's new conversational assistant, which the company claims is significantly more capable than before. It can answer general questions, understand what's happening on the screen and carry out tasks across apps.

Pair HomeView with an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad, and Siri can also use personal context from Messages, Calendar and other apps to deliver more relevant responses.

As for smart home controls, HomeView supports compatible Matter and Apple Home accessories, including lights, thermostats, cameras and locks. You can even monitor up to nine camera feeds simultaneously.

Apple also says the A18-powered device uses dedicated security protections to keep sensitive camera and microphone data isolated.

What is the Apple HomeView's design like?

Apple has gone for an aluminium design, featuring a 7-inch display attached to a domed speaker base through a stainless steel hinge. The hinge allows the display to tilt, making it suitable for a kitchen counter, bedside table or desk.

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{{^usCountry}} There's also a separate wall-mounted version for people who would rather have their smart home dashboard permanently attached to a wall (ideal for a kitchen, maybe?) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There's also a separate wall-mounted version for people who would rather have their smart home dashboard permanently attached to a wall (ideal for a kitchen, maybe?) {{/usCountry}}

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The tabletop model comes in silver, starlight, rose pink and space grey. The wall-mounted model is limited to silver and space grey.

The display automatically adjusts its brightness between 0.3 and 500 nits, while the interface changes depending on how far you're standing from it.

For audio, the tabletop version gets two full-range drivers, a down-firing woofer and passive radiators, with support for Spatial Audio. The wall-mounted version uses a different two-driver arrangement.

Apple HomeView price in India and availability: How much does it cost?

Apple HomeView starts at ₹39,900 in India, with both the tabletop and wall-mounted versions priced identically.

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However, wall-mount accessories cost extra. Schneider Home's USB-C mount starts at ₹6,900, while the AC-wired version costs ₹8,900. A PoE-powered mount, priced at ₹14,900, is expected in early 2027.

Availability starts on November 13 in India, and the good news is: Siri AI will have full support.