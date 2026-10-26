Apple iPad mini launched in India with a bigger OLED screen and A20 Pro chip: Here's how much it costs in India

Apple is just not slowing down, following its recent home appliance announcements, the Cupertino-based tech giant has introduced a redesigned iPad mini, bringing a larger OLED display, a new A20 Pro chip and improved durability to its smallest tablet. The launch comes two years after the previous model received a relatively modest chip and storage upgrade, making this a more substantial update. The new iPad mini comes with an 8.5-inch display, up from 8.3 inches on its predecessor, while retaining the same overall footprint with slimmer bezels. Apple has also made the tablet thinner and lighter, with a 5.4mm body and IP67-rated water and dust resistance. Here's everything you need to know about the new iPad mini, including its specifications, India price and availability.
Apple iPad mini specifications and features
You may be interested in
13% OFF
Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Starlight
Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display 128 GB 12MP Front/Back Camera
₹77,999₹89,900
Get This
13% OFF
Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display, 128 GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 7 with Apple N1, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray
Apple iPad Air 27.59 cm (11″) (M4): Liquid Retina Display 128 GB 12MP Front/Back Camera
₹77,999₹89,900
Get This
3% OFF
2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)
₹59,899₹61,900
Get This
42% OFF
realme Pad Mini WiFi+4G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable), 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display | 6400 mAh Battery | Dual Speakers | Grey Colour
realme Pad Mini WiFi+4G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable) 22.1cm (8.7 inch) Cinematic Display | 6400 mAh Battery | Dual Speakers | Grey Colour
₹14,999₹25,999
Get This
56% OFF
Lenovo Idea Tab (Smartchoice) with Tab Pen | WiFi Only |11" 2.5K IPS Display |6GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable Upto 2TB)| MediaTek Dimensity 6300|7040mAh|4 Speakers| Grey
Lenovo Idea Tab (Smartchoice) with Tab Pen | WiFi Only |11" 2.5K IPS Display |6GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable Upto 2TB)| MediaTek Dimensity 6300|7040mAh|4 Speakers| Grey
₹20,998₹48,000
Get This
22% OFF
Brave Ark Android Tablet with Pen + BT-Keyboard| 12.95"(32cm) 2.8K 144Hz Display| Snapdragon 8s Gen 3| AI-Enabled|12GB RAM, 256GB ROM| Segment's Biggest 14550mAh Battery| 8 Speakers|WiFi
Brave Ark Android Tablet with Pen + BT-Keyboard| 12.95"(32cm) 2.8K 144Hz Display| Snapdragon 8s Gen 3| AI-Enabled|12GB RAM 256GB ROM| Segment's Biggest 14550mAh Battery| 8 Speakers|WiFi
₹42,999₹55,000
Get This
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display, AI Writing, Desktop Mode, Pre Loaded Pro Apps, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi + 5G Tablet, Blue
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ S Pen in-Box 27.7 cm (13.1 inch) Display
₹75,999
Get This
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite [Smartchoice], 10.9-inch (27.7 CM), LCD Display, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Dual Speakers, S Pen, Gray, AI Enabled
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite [Smartchoice] 10.9-inch (27.7 CM) LCD Display
₹30,999₹57,999
Get This
21% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ [Smartchoice], 11-inch (27.82 CM), LCD Display, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM, Wi-Fi, Quad Speakers, Dolby Atmos, Gray, AI Enabled
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ [Smartchoice] 11-inch (27.82 CM) LCD Display
₹21,999₹27,999
Get This
55% OFF
Lenovo Idea Tab ( Smartchoice) with Tab Pen | WiFi+5G |11" 2.5K IPS Display |6GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable Upto 2TB)| MediaTek Dimensity 6300|7040mAh|4 Speakers| Grey
Lenovo Idea Tab ( Smartchoice) with Tab Pen | WiFi+5G |11" 2.5K IPS Display |6GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable Upto 2TB)| MediaTek Dimensity 6300|7040mAh|4 Speakers| Grey
₹23,999₹53,000
Get This
68% OFF
DOMO Slate SL40 2C 10 Inch Android Tablet, IPS Display, 4G Dual SIM, 4GB RAM+32GB Storage (Expandable to 1TB) Octa-Core Processor, GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth, for Students Foundation Exams -Grey
DOMO Slate SL40 2C 10 Inch Android Tablet IPS Display 4G Dual SIM
₹7,940₹24,990
Get This
56% OFF
Lenovo Idea Tab (Smartchoice) | WiFi Only |11" 2.5K IPS Display |6GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable Upto 2TB)| MediaTek Dimensity 6300|7040mAh|4 Speakers| Grey
Lenovo Idea Tab (Smartchoice) | WiFi Only |11" 2.5K IPS Display |6GB RAM + 128GB ROM (Expandable Upto 2TB)| MediaTek Dimensity 6300|7040mAh|4 Speakers| Grey
₹19,999₹45,000
Get This
The new iPad mini comes with an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, with the US-based tech giant claiming peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits for outdoor use. Buyers can also opt for a nano-texture finish designed to reduce glare in bright surroundings. The tablet is going to be available in Midnight and Starlight colour options.
The tablet is powered by the Apple's A20 Pro chip, built using a 2-nanometre process. Storage options go up to 512GB, although the processor configuration varies by variant. The 128GB and 256GB models feature a 5-core CPU with two super cores and three efficiency cores, alongside a 16-core Neural Engine. The 512GB model gets a 6-core CPU with two super cores and four efficiency cores, along with a dual 16-core Neural Engine.
The iPad runs iPadOS 27 and supports the next generation of Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, which is available in beta. For video calls, it houses a 12-megapixel Center Stage front camera positioned along the landscape edge, while the rear also gets a 12-megapixel camera.
Other features include an Acoustic Display, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread support. Cellular variants use Apple's C2 modem and support eSIM. The device is compatible with Apple Pencil Pro and Apple Pencil USB-C.
Apple iPad mini price in India and availability
Pre-orders in India open on October 28 through Apple's official website and the Apple Store app. Sales and deliveries are scheduled to begin on November 6.
|Storage
Wi-Fi only
Wi-Fi + Cellular
|Wi-Fi only with nano-texture
|Wi-Fi + Cellular with nano-texture
|128GB
|₹82,900
|₹1,00,900
|Not available
|Not available
|256GB
|₹94,900
|₹1,12,900
|₹1,06,900
|₹1,24,900
|512GB
|₹1,18,900
|₹1,36,900
|₹1,30,900
|₹1,48,900