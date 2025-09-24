Apple October launch event: When to expect the new M5-powered MacBooks

In September 2025, Apple hosted its annual iPhone launch event, introducing the new iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air. Now, Apple is reportedly preparing for another launch event that may take place next month. Yes, Apple could host or make crucial online announcements in October around its next-generation M series chips. Last year in October, Apple launched the new MacBook Pro models with the M4 chip, but this year it looks like the tech giant has some other plans. Here’s what we can expect from this year’s Apple October launch event. Apple Inc. MacBook Pro computers on display inside the company's store during its opening in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Malaysia is becoming an increasingly key country for Apple on both production and sales fronts. (Samsul Said/Bloomberg)

Apple October launch event: Is the M5 MacBook Pro coming

According to a 9To5Mac report, Apple is expected to introduce the new M5 chip to succeed the M4 series chips this year. The company is expected to host a standalone October event or may plan a day-wise launch of its new product lineup. Considering last year’s trend, the M4 chip was announced with iPad Pro; Apple may follow this strategy in 2025 as well. Therefore, next month Apple may announce iPad Pro models with the new M5 chip. There are also rumours about a new generation Vision Pro with an M5 chip.

But the real question is, what about the MacBooks? Well, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple may not launch M5-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air until early 2026. Next year’s MacBook lineup will likely be powered by three chip versions: M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max. We can also see two screen sizes of 14-inch and 16-inch, but the design may remain the same as the current model.

Apart from the MacBook Pro models, Apple may also launch the M5 MacBook Air around February or March. However, this information is based on rumours and anticipations, and we may have to wait a couple of weeks more to know what Apple has planned for its October launch event this year.

So as of now, 5 products are in the pipeline to launch in 2025 and early 2026. We can see the M5 chip, iPad Pro, Apple Vision Pro, M5 MacBook Pro, and M5 MacBook Air.