Apple to double AirPods production in India as Foxconn expands Hyderabad plant: Report

Apple’s push to make more products in India is accelerating, with reports suggesting that AirPods production will soon double as Foxconn expands its audio manufacturing operations in Hyderabad. The move marks another major step in Apple’s broader strategy to diversify its global manufacturing footprint beyond China. (AFP)

According to The Economic Times, Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT), a key Apple supply chain partner, is preparing to ramp up capacity at its Kongara Kalan facility. The site began mass-producing AirPods in April 2025 and currently manufactures over 100,000 pairs a month.

The new plan will reportedly boost monthly output to around 200,000 units within the next six to eight months, effectively doubling production by early 2026.

Machinery moving from Vietnam to India

Foxconn is said to be transferring advanced manufacturing machinery from its Vietnam facilities to support the Hyderabad expansion. Five of the existing production lines are being retooled to handle the upcoming AirPods models.

To meet this surge in demand, the company will also increase its workforce from around 2,000 employees to nearly 5,000.

Strengthening Apple’s India supply chain

The move marks another major step in Apple’s broader strategy to diversify its global manufacturing footprint beyond China. By scaling operations in India, Apple hopes to reduce its exposure to trade tensions, supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical risks.

India’s role in Apple’s production ecosystem has grown steadily over the past few years. While iPhones remain the primary focus, Apple has been gradually expanding into other product categories, from accessories like AirPods to components and cables.

Addressing past supply challenges

Earlier this year, Apple faced a temporary production slowdown at the FIT plant due to China’s export restrictions on rare earth minerals, including dysprosium, a crucial element for AirPods manufacturing. The issue was resolved when the restrictions were eased in August, allowing production to stabilise.

Building a new audio hub

Foxconn had initially committed $550 million (around ₹4,600 crore) in 2023 to establish the Hyderabad facility, with the goal of creating a full-fledged audio manufacturing hub catering to both domestic and export markets, including the US and Europe.

Beyond AirPods, the plant also produces components and cables for other clients. Separately, AirPods case supplier Jabil is planning to expand its capacity with a new facility in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, signalling that India’s role in Apple’s audio hardware ecosystem is set to grow even further.

With the Hyderabad expansion on track, Apple’s long-term manufacturing vision in India continues to gain momentum, this time with AirPods leading the charge.