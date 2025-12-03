Apple to reportedly say ‘no’ to this Indian government order, this means iPhone users will not get…

Apple is preparing to push back against a new Indian government directive that requires smartphone makers to preinstall a state-backed cybersecurity app on all devices sold in the country. If the company goes ahead with its expected response, iPhone users in India will not receive the mandatory Sanchar Saathi app on new devices, at least for now. Indian government this week issued a confidential order to major smartphone makers, instructing them to preinstall the Sanchar Saathi app at the manufacturing stage.(Ayushmann Chawla)

Apple set to oppose the government mandate

The Indian government this week issued a confidential order to major smartphone makers, instructing them to preinstall the Sanchar Saathi app at the manufacturing stage within 90 days. The app, developed by the Department of Telecommunications, is used to track and block stolen phones and prevent them from being misused in scams.

It was believed that once installed under the government’s new rule, the app cannot be deleted by users. However, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has clarified that the app can be uninstalled just like any other app.

Apple is expected to tell officials it cannot comply because preloading government apps raises significant security and privacy concerns. According to sources quoted by Reuters, the company will stress that it does not preinstall state-mandated apps in any country, and doing so would introduce potential vulnerabilities into the iOS ecosystem.

One source familiar with the company’s position said Apple “cannot do this. Period.”

A wider industry pushback brewing

The directive applies not only to Apple but also to Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and other major brands. Sources say these companies are also reviewing their options, as the order was reportedly issued without consultation with the telecom industry.

Although Apple plans to resist on security grounds, it is not currently preparing to move the matter to court unless forced to do so.

The telecom ministry later confirmed the directive, calling it a much needed cybersecurity step. Officials argue that India’s massive second hand device market makes it easy for stolen and blacklisted phones to circulate, and that the app has already helped track over seven lakh devices.

Opposition leaders call it surveillance

Political reactions have been sharp. Critics say the app could become a surveillance tool, especially since users would not be able to delete it from new phones.

Congress leaders called the move an intrusion into citizens’ privacy, with senior leader KC Venugopal saying, “Big Brother cannot watch us.”

The controversy deepened after telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia described the app as a “voluntary and democratic system,” claiming users can choose to disable or delete it. This contradicts the directive that instructs manufacturers to ensure the app remains functional and cannot be removed.

Not the first clash between Apple and Indian authorities

India has previously pushed for deeper access to smartphone operating systems. In early 2023, the government asked Apple and Google to preinstall a suite of state-backed apps. Both companies declined.

Later that year, India also asked to pre screen OS updates for security reasons, a request that raised concerns within the global tech industry.

If Apple formally declines the new order, it could set up another major standoff between the company and India’s regulations at a time when Apple is expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country.

For now, one thing is clear. Unless the government changes course or legislation is amended, iPhone users in India are unlikely to see the Sanchar Saathi app forced onto their devices.