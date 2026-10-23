Apple's foldable iPhone Duo is finally here: Price, specs and where to buy it in India

Apple introduced its first ever foldable display iPhone, that is, the iPhone Duo, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series at its annual fall event last month. The phone went on pre-orders last week and starting today interesting buyers will be able to purchase the foldable iPhone in India.

iPhone Duo: Price and where can you buy it in India

Apple iPhone Duo goes on sale in India. (Shaurya Sharma / HT)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The iPhone Duo comes in Star White and Night Sky colour variants in India and it starts at a price of ₹2,99,900 in the country. Here is the variant-wise pricing of the device:

VARIANT INDIA PRICE 256GB ₹ 2,99,900 512GB ₹ 3,24,900 1TB ₹ 3,74,900 2TB ₹ 4,49,900

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As far as availability is concerned, interested buyers can head over to Apple's online store, Apple Stores in New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Noida, and select Apple retailers and online retailers, including Croma, Vijay Sales and Flipkart, to purchase the iPhone Duo. It worth mentioning that while the device is listed on Flipkart and Vijay Sales, most variants remain unavailable on the platform. On Croma, only the 256GB variant of the device is available.

Interestingly enough, while Croma website shows October 29, 2026, as the delivery date, Apple India's online store shows January 23, 2027, as the delivery date.

iPhone Duo offers and discounts

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Coming to the offers, Apple is offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months for up to ₹15,000 on select bank cards including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, HSBC, BOB Bank, Induslnd Bank, J&K Bank, RBL Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, SBI, and YES Bank. The company is also offering a trade-in benefits up to ₹81,500.

Apart from this, Apple is offering an instant discount of up to ₹7,000 with eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Additionally, buyers will get three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscription free with every purchase.

Apple iPhone Duo sale in India.

iPhone Duo specifications

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about specifications, the iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1398 x 2034 pixel, and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with a 1878 x 2670 pixel resolution. Both the displays come with Dynamic Island notch, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Apple's A20 Pro that is coupled with up to 2TB of storage space. It runs iOS 27 and supports Apple Intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about specifications, the iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1398 x 2034 pixel, and a 7.6-inch OLED inner display with a 1878 x 2670 pixel resolution. Both the displays come with Dynamic Island notch, a 120Hz screen refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by Apple's A20 Pro that is coupled with up to 2TB of storage space. It runs iOS 27 and supports Apple Intelligence. {{/usCountry}}

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The iPhone Duo comes with a 12MP centre stage outer camera in the front and an under-display FaceTime camera on the inside. At the back, it gets 48MP dual fusion camera. It offers up to 24 hours of usage that is coupled with a USB-C port for charging.

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