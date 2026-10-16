Apple's iPhone Duo goes on pre-order in India today: Check price, offers, top features

Apple launched its first ever foldable iPhone, that is, the iPhone Duo, at its Surprise and Shine event last month. The event also saw the company launching its next-gen pro series iPhone models, that is, the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max in India. While the iPhone 18 Pro series devices went on sale in the country last month, the iPhone Duo has remained unavailable. But that changes today as Apple's first ever foldable display phone will be available for pre-orders in India starting today.

The iPhone Duo was launched alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series smartphones last month. (Apple)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Interested buyers will be able to pre-order the iPhone Duo via Apple India's website, that is, apple.com, and in the Apple Store app starting 5:30PM today.

iPhone Duo pre-orders and purchase offers

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Apple has shared that ahead of the pre-orders, interested buyers can head over to Apple's platform, configure their device, choose accessories, secure leasing or financing pre-approval, and arrange their trade-in before the pre-orders start at 5:30PM today. The device will be available for sale in India starting October 23 via Apple's online store, Apple Store and select retailers.

As a part of the pre-orders, the company is offering several interesting benefits to the interested buyers. For instance, the company is offering up to ₹81,500 in trade-in benefits to buyers on exchanging the iPhone 13 or a newer model. The company is also offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months along with an instant cashback of up to ₹7,000 on purchases made using American Express, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cards.

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Additionally, the company is giving three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade subscription free to all the buyers.

iPhone Duo prices in India

Here's how much iPhone Duo costs in India:

STORAGE INDIA PRICE 256GB ₹ 2,99,900 512GB ₹ 3,24,900 1TB ₹ 3,74,900 2 TB ₹ 4,49,900

iPhone Duo specifications

Coming to the specifications, the iPhone Duo comes with a 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 1398 x 2034 pixels. On the inside, it has a 7.6-inch OLED Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 1878 x 2670 pixel resolution. Both the displays come with a Dynamic Island notch, adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, a fingerprint‑resistant oleophobic coating, an anti‑reflective coating and support for Apple Pencil (USB-C). On the design front, it comes with a titanium foldable design with ceramic Shield 2 in the front and ceramic shield in the back and IP68 dust and water resistance. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

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{{^usCountry}} The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset that is coupled with up to 2TB of storage space. It runs iOS 27. Talking about the cameras, this smartphone has a 12MP centre stage outer camera in the front and an under-display FaceTime camera on the inside. At the back, it has 48MP dual fusion camera, which includes a main sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset that is coupled with up to 2TB of storage space. It runs iOS 27. Talking about the cameras, this smartphone has a 12MP centre stage outer camera in the front and an under-display FaceTime camera on the inside. At the back, it has 48MP dual fusion camera, which includes a main sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens. {{/usCountry}}

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The iPhone Duo offers up to 24 hours of usage that is coupled with a USB-C port for charging. It also support wireless charging up to 25W and Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W.