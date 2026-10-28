Apple's new top-end touchscreen MacBook Pro costs more than a Hyundai Creta. Yes, really!

Fun fact: The most expensive 16-inch MacBook Pro now costs a whopping ₹17,67,900. Yes, ₹17.68 lakh for a laptop! That is more than what you would pay for some variants of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Slavia or Volkswagen Virtus. I know, comparing a laptop to a car is apples to oranges, but it is still a pretty wild comparison.

MacBook finally gets the touchscreen treatment.

By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less

And what exactly are you getting for that money? An M5 Max chip with a 40-core GPU, 128GB of RAM, 16TB of storage and, finally, a touchscreen!

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Yes, Apple has finally made a touchscreen MacBook Pro, after all these years. Windows laptops have had touchscreens for ages, and Apple has finally decided to join the party. But, of course, it has done things a little differently.

The brand new top-end MacBook Pros come with what Apple calls its ProLED XDR display, featuring a tandem OLED panel that supports touch. And that is not the only first. We also get Dynamic Island on a MacBook for the first time, alongside Apple's M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

And there is another comeback that I absolutely love. The glowing Apple logo is finally back! Yes, that iconic illuminated Apple logo on the back of the MacBook lid, which disappeared from Apple's laptops years ago, has finally made a return. It might sound like a small thing, but I have always felt that the glowing logo gave MacBooks a certain character.

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MacBook Pro with the ProLED XDR display come in two sizes: 14" and 16".

But how different are these from the regular MacBook Pros?

Quite a bit, actually. Both line-ups come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes, but the regular MacBook Pros still use mini-LED displays with the familiar notch. The new models get a ProLED XDR display, which is a tandem OLED panel with touch support, up to 2,000 nits of peak HDR and SDR brightness, compared to 1,600 nits on the mini-LED models, and a much higher contrast ratio.

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{{^usCountry}} There is also support for Adobe RGB alongside the P3 colour gamut, while the regular MacBooks only support P3. Interestingly, the regular MacBook Pro line-up offers more chip options, including the newer M6 alongside M5 Pro and M5 Max. Battery life, however, remains largely similar across both line-ups. Now, what exactly are you supposed to do with a touchscreen MacBook? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is also support for Adobe RGB alongside the P3 colour gamut, while the regular MacBooks only support P3. Interestingly, the regular MacBook Pro line-up offers more chip options, including the newer M6 alongside M5 Pro and M5 Max. Battery life, however, remains largely similar across both line-ups. Now, what exactly are you supposed to do with a touchscreen MacBook? {{/usCountry}}

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Well, pretty much everything you have been doing on an iPad. You can scroll through pages, pinch to zoom into photos and interact directly with elements on the screen.

But Apple is also pitching touch as part of professional workflows. Developers can test touch interactions for iOS apps directly on their Macs, while music producers can adjust faders and interact with virtual instruments using their fingers. And I can definitely see the appeal there.

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Then there is Dynamic Island, which first arrived with the iPhone 14 Pro models and has since become a mainstay on Apple's iPhones. It now makes its way to the MacBook Pro, bringing support for Live Activities and becoming the new home for Spotlight.

Personally, I am quite excited about this one. I have always liked Dynamic Island on the iPhone, and I think it makes even more sense on a MacBook. Plus, Apple has finally gotten rid of that notch, which, for me, has always been an eyesore. Unfortunately, it still lives on the regular MacBook Pros, but at least there is now an option for a much more modern-looking display.

Now comes the fun bit. The pricing.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at ₹3,49,900, while the 16-inch model starts at ₹4,09,900.

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Want the M5 Max? That will be ₹5,49,900 for the 14-inch model and ₹5,89,900 for the 16-inch model. Yes, almost ₹6 lakh for a laptop, and that is before you start getting carried away with the customisation options.

You can add nano-texture glass, choose between 32-core and 40-core GPU configurations, go all the way up to 128GB of RAM and even configure these machines with up to 16TB of storage. Which brings us back to that astounding ₹17.68 lakh figure I mentioned at the beginning.

More than a Hyundai Creta, really!

So yes, Apple has finally made the touchscreen MacBook that many people have been asking for. It has also made sure you will have to pay quite a premium to get one.

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I am personally more excited about Dynamic Island and that OLED display than the touchscreen itself. But I am curious, would you actually use touch on a MacBook, or would you rather keep your laptop screen free of fingerprints?