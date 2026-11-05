Arnold Su on how ASUS is rethinking the creator laptop with its new ProArt range

Arnold Su believes the ProArt Spark Edition can address some of these limitations by bringing a significant part of the AI workload back to the user's machine. According to him, the system can move around 70% to 80% of the work currently handled in the cloud to local computing.

ProArt brings local AI processing into the creator’s workflow.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

This means users can run local large language models (LLMs) directly on their laptops instead of uploading files to external servers for every AI-related task. The approach could help creators reduce their dependence on paid cloud tokens while keeping more of their data on their own devices.

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The idea is not necessarily to eliminate cloud services altogether, but to give creators more control over where their work is processed. For ASUS, local AI computing is becoming an important part of the next generation of creator-focused machines.

How does ASUS plan to help creators choose between its different ProArt platforms?

The ProArt portfolio has options powered by AMD, Qualcomm and NVIDIA platforms. Arnold explained that ASUS does not want these products to compete against one another, as each platform serves a different set of requirements.

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The RTX Spark-powered machines are aimed at creators and developers who want to work with AI locally. AMD-powered options, particularly those with dedicated graphics cards, are positioned for demanding workloads such as 3D design and rendering. Some configurations in the portfolio offer up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, catering to users who need substantial graphics performance.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm-powered devices, including the detachable ProArt tablet, are designed for users who value portability and power efficiency. Arnold pointed out that the tablet form factor can be useful for activities such as storyboarding and working outside a traditional desk setup.

The broader strategy is to offer creators different hardware options instead of expecting one configuration to suit every workflow. ASUS wants buyers to understand the strengths and limitations of each platform before making a decision.

Is premium laptop demand growing beyond India's metro cities?

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{{^usCountry}} ASUS' expansion strategy is not limited to major cities. Arnold said the company currently operates more than 330 exclusive stores and over 20 ROG stores across India, taking its overall retail presence to more than 350 stores. Around 50% of these stores are located in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASUS' expansion strategy is not limited to major cities. Arnold said the company currently operates more than 330 exclusive stores and over 20 ROG stores across India, taking its overall retail presence to more than 350 stores. Around 50% of these stores are located in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities. {{/usCountry}}

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He believes the assumption that buyers in smaller cities have lower purchasing power does not always reflect the actual market. ASUS has seen stronger-than-expected demand for premium gaming laptops priced at ₹3 lakh, ₹4 lakh and even ₹5 lakh from upcountry markets.

According to Arnold, some of the first buyers of new technologies in India are not necessarily from metro cities. The company has also seen premium laptop sales from smaller markets exceed its initial expectations.

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This is one reason ASUS is continuing to expand its retail presence beyond the largest urban centres. Having stores in these markets also gives customers an opportunity to experience premium devices in person before making a purchase.

What is ASUS doing to make premium ProArt laptops more accessible?

Premium laptops can involve a significant upfront expense, and ASUS is looking at financing options to make these devices more accessible. Arnold said the company has extended its EMI options from the earlier 12 to 18-month tenures to up to 24 months.

The longer repayment period can help reduce the monthly payment, making expensive devices easier to purchase. Alongside no-cost EMI schemes, ASUS has also introduced low-cost financing options that allow customers to choose longer repayment periods at a relatively small interest cost.

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The company has also introduced an online EMI calculator on its website. It allows buyers to understand their monthly payments and see how much of the amount goes towards the principal and how much towards interest.

This gives customers a clearer picture of the actual cost before they visit a store. For ASUS, affordability is not just about offering discounts, but also about giving buyers more flexible ways to pay for premium hardware.

How will customers experience the new AI features before buying a ProArt laptop?

ASUS is planning dedicated demonstrations of the new ProArt P14 and P16 across Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The company is targeting three stores in each of these cities, with demonstration machines featuring a 64GB configuration.

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These demonstrations will allow customers to experience AI agents, local LLMs and other AI-enabled workflows on the machines. This is important because local AI computing can be a relatively unfamiliar concept for buyers who are used to accessing AI tools through websites and cloud-based applications.

Arnold also highlighted ASUS' internal training efforts. The company has conducted multiple rounds of training for its product, marketing and sales teams to help them explain offline AI capabilities to customers. This training is expected to extend to store promoters, who will need to demonstrate how these features work in practical creative scenarios.

ASUS has also established 20 dedicated Creator Zones across India. These spaces allow customers to try creator-focused machines and test their own software workflows, rather than simply getting a look at the hardware.

Can ASUS replicate the ROG gaming community model with ProArt?

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ASUS wants to build ProArt into more than a laptop brand, and Arnold pointed to the company's experience with ROG as an example of how it plans to approach this.

The company conducts around 30 gaming tournaments across different Indian cities every year. It also runs the ROG Academy, where six players are selected for each season and trained by a coach to develop their professional gaming skills. Across nine seasons, three players have graduated from the academy and gone on to join professional teams in India.

Arnold said ASUS wants to follow a similar community-building approach with ProArt. The company's Creator Zones, product demonstrations and creator engagements are intended to give users opportunities to interact with the brand and learn from other creators.

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ASUS also organises ProArt Meet events, bringing together established content creators, YouTubers and key opinion leaders to share their experiences with customers. The broader aim is to build a sense of community around the ProArt brand, much like the identity ROG has established among gamers.

What are ASUS' plans for local manufacturing and its creator software ecosystem?

ASUS has gradually expanded its local manufacturing capabilities in India. Arnold said the company initially focused on producing entry-level and mainstream laptops powered by Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors in the country. It has now expanded local production to include gaming laptops as well.

The company plans to gradually add more products to its domestic manufacturing portfolio as the local ecosystem matures. While the current expansion is focused on gaming machines, it signals ASUS' intention to increase its manufacturing presence in India over time.

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On the software side, ASUS is looking to complement its ProArt hardware with partnerships and its own applications. The company offers a three-month Adobe subscription with its ProArt portfolio, giving creators access to software used across photography, video editing and design workflows.

It has also collaborated with Hermes Agent and integrated it with its own MuseTree software. The combination is designed to let users give prompts through the AI agent and generate images and videos using supported AI models.

For ASUS, the ProArt expansion is therefore about building an ecosystem around creators, rather than simply introducing more powerful laptops. Local AI processing, dedicated retail experiences, software partnerships and community engagement are all part of that strategy.