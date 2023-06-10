Assassin's Creed Mirage takes players back to 9th century Baghdad with a nostalgic twist

Ubisoft is set to release Assassin's Creed Mirage, a new installment in the popular Assassin's Creed franchise that brings back a nostalgic feature from the original game released back in 2007. Assassin's Creed Mirage, a nostalgic return to the roots with exciting New Features. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

The upcoming title takes gamers back to 9th century Baghdad, immersing them in a coming-of-age story as Basim, a young street thief who eventually becomes a legendary Master Assassin.

Unlike the recent RPG-style gameplay seen in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Mirage returns to the franchise's action-adventure core.

Ubisoft aims to focus on the core pillars of parkour, stealth, and assassinations in this new title. The development team highlights Basim as "the most versatile Assassin" in the history of the franchise, equipping players with a range of tools and empowering them to navigate the bustling city of Baghdad with impressive parkour skills.

In a video titled "A Return to the Roots," the studio unveils a special feature for Assassin's Creed Mirage: a "nostalgic visual filter" option. When activated, this filter adds a desaturated blue-gray color palette reminiscent of the original Assassin's Creed game from 2007 on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360.

The development team showcases this feature through actual gameplay footage, as Basim explores Baghdad and carries out rooftop assassinations.

Ubisoft emphasizes its commitment to paying tribute to the original game and the franchise's roots through Assassin's Creed Mirage. The addition of the nostalgic visual filter is seen as a heartwarming gesture by the development team, aiming to please long-time fans of the series.

This move is part of Ubisoft's broader strategy to reconnect with the community and deliver exciting game releases that resonate with players.

While Mirage revisits the franchise's past, it also introduces enticing features that may shape the future direction of the Assassin's Creed series.

ALSO READ| Call of Duty teases probable collaboration with The Boys in Season 4 trailer

One notable addition is the inclusion of Arabic voice-overs and subtitles, marking the first time the series incorporates such elements. This attention to detail demonstrates the studio’s commitment to creating an authentic and immersive experience for players, and it may set a positive precedent for future Assassin's Creed titles.

As the release of AC Mirage approaches, Ubisoft plans to unveil more details about the game through subsequent videos and trailers.