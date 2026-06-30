Best home appliances to buy in 2026: HT Tech's top expert picks across categories

Buying a new gadget or home appliance should be exciting, but with countless launches every year, it often turns into hours of comparing specifications, reading reviews and wondering which product is actually worth the money.That's where expert recommendations can make all the difference. If you are looking to upgrade to a new home appliance, consider choosing from the award-winning appliances at HT Tech Power List Awards. (Hindustan Times) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

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Over the past year, the HT Tech team has reviewed and covered products across categories, from smartphones, laptops and TVs to washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners and other home appliances. We've looked beyond marketing claims to evaluate how these products perform in real-world use, whether they deliver on their promises and, most importantly, whether they're worth recommending to our readers.

The products featured in this list impressed us with their performance, innovation, reliability and overall user experience. They also earned recognition at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026, making them some of the strongest recommendations from our editorial team. If you're planning your next tech upgrade or buying a new appliance for your home, this list is a great place to start.

Best washing machine: Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo The Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo redefines convenience by combining a premium washer and dryer into a single appliance, eliminating the need to transfer clothes between cycles. What truly sets it apart is how intelligently it handles laundry, AI Wash & Dry automatically adjusts water, detergent and drying settings based on each load, while Heat Pump Drying delivers gentle, energy-efficient performance.

Add SmartThings connectivity, auto detergent dispensing and a spacious drum, and you get a washing machine that makes laundry feel almost effortless, making it a deserving winner in its category.