HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 winners revealed: Top laptops and tablets of the year
The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 winners are here. From the MacBook Air M4 to the OnePlus Pad 3, these devices impressed judges and readers alike.
The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 celebrate the products that stood out in an increasingly competitive technology landscape. Over the past year, brands launched a wide range of laptops and tablets catering to students, professionals, creators and gamers. The winners were selected through a combination of expert evaluation and public voting, recognising the devices that impressed not only our judges but also consumers. Here are the winners and nominees across the laptop and tablet categories at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
Laptop of the Year
Winner: MacBook Air M4
The MacBook Air M4 wins Laptop of the Year for getting the basics right while offering plenty of performance for most users. It is thin, light, fast and delivers excellent battery life, making it one of the easiest laptops to recommend in 2026.
Nominees:
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro
- ASUS Zenbook 14
- HP Omen Max 16
- Dell XPS 16
Best Creator Laptop
Winner: MacBook Pro M5
The MacBook Pro M5 takes home the Best Creator Laptop award. It offers the performance needed for demanding tasks such as video editing, graphic design and content creation, while also delivering a premium overall experience.
Nominees:
- ASUS ProArt P16 OLED
- HP OmniBook Ultra Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 360
Best Laptop for Students
Winner: ASUS Vivobook 16
A good student laptop needs to balance performance, display quality and affordability. The ASUS Vivobook 16 does exactly that, offering a large screen and dependable everyday performance at a competitive price.
Nominees:
- MacBook Air M4
- HP OmniBook 5 OLED
- ASUS Vivobook 15
Best Gaming Laptop
Winner: Lenovo Legion Pro 7
The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 impressed with its combination of powerful hardware, efficient cooling and gaming performance. It is built for gamers who want high frame rates without making major compromises.
Nominees:
- HP Omen Max 16
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- Alienware 16 Aurora
- ASUS TUF F16
Tablet of the Year
Winner: Apple iPad Pro M5
The iPad Pro M5 wins Tablet of the Year thanks to its fast performance, excellent display and versatility. It is equally comfortable handling work, entertainment and creative tasks, making it one of the most complete tablets available today.
Nominees:
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- OnePlus Pad 3
- Xiaomi Pad 7
- Lenovo IdeaTab Pro
Best Gaming Tablet
Winner: OnePlus Pad 3
The OnePlus Pad 3 takes the award for Best Gaming Tablet. It delivers smooth performance, a vibrant display and long battery life, making it a great choice for mobile gamers.
Nominees:
- Apple iPad Air M3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
- Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
- Moto Pad 60 Pro
The winners of the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 showcase some of the best laptops and tablets launched over the past year, setting the standard for performance, usability and overall value.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More