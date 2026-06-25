HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: Setting the benchmark for consumer tech

The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 celebrate the products and innovations that have had the greatest impact on Indian consumers over the past year. As technology evolves rapidly, consumers face more choices than ever before. Identifying the products that genuinely stand out has therefore become increasingly important. Celebrating the best in consumer technology. (HT)

That is the purpose of the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026. Built on HT Tech's commitment to rigorous testing, editorial independence, and real-world evaluation, these awards go beyond specifications and marketing claims. We assess how products perform in everyday life, focusing on innovation, usability, reliability, and the value they deliver to consumers.

The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 is proudly supported by SpeedLabs as the Associate Sponsor, reinforcing a shared commitment to recognising innovation and excellence in consumer technology.

And yes, performance in Indian conditions matters too, because these devices aren't tested solely in controlled environments or air-conditioned offices. They are used on crowded commutes, in extreme weather, and through the realities of everyday life across the country.

The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 spans a wide range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, wearables, smart home devices, and home appliances. Each category is designed to recognise excellence in its respective segment.

Together, these awards celebrate the technologies shaping India's future and the brands that continue to raise the bar for the industry. To better understand what each honour represents, explore the categories below and the criteria that define excellence at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026:

SMARTPHONE: Smartphone of the Year:

This category recognises the most complete smartphone of the year, excelling in performance, cameras, battery life, software, design, and overall user experience:

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

iPhone 17 Pro Max

OnePlus 15

OPPO Find X9 Pro

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Best Affordable Phone (Under ₹ 25,000): This category honours the smartphone that delivers exceptional value through a balanced mix of performance, features, cameras, battery life, and affordability: