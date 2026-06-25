HT Tech Power List Awards 2026: Setting the benchmark for consumer tech
HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 honours the year's best tech for Indian consumers, proudly supported by Associate Sponsor SpeedLabs.
The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 celebrate the products and innovations that have had the greatest impact on Indian consumers over the past year. As technology evolves rapidly, consumers face more choices than ever before. Identifying the products that genuinely stand out has therefore become increasingly important.
That is the purpose of the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026. Built on HT Tech's commitment to rigorous testing, editorial independence, and real-world evaluation, these awards go beyond specifications and marketing claims. We assess how products perform in everyday life, focusing on innovation, usability, reliability, and the value they deliver to consumers.
The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 is proudly supported by SpeedLabs as the Associate Sponsor, reinforcing a shared commitment to recognising innovation and excellence in consumer technology.
And yes, performance in Indian conditions matters too, because these devices aren't tested solely in controlled environments or air-conditioned offices. They are used on crowded commutes, in extreme weather, and through the realities of everyday life across the country.
The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 spans a wide range of categories, including smartphones, laptops, televisions, wearables, smart home devices, and home appliances. Each category is designed to recognise excellence in its respective segment.
Together, these awards celebrate the technologies shaping India's future and the brands that continue to raise the bar for the industry. To better understand what each honour represents, explore the categories below and the criteria that define excellence at the HT Tech Power List Awards 2026:
SMARTPHONE:
Smartphone of the Year:
This category recognises the most complete smartphone of the year, excelling in performance, cameras, battery life, software, design, and overall user experience:
- Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- OnePlus 15
- OPPO Find X9 Pro
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
Best Affordable Phone (Under ₹25,000):
This category honours the smartphone that delivers exceptional value through a balanced mix of performance, features, cameras, battery life, and affordability:
- Infinix Note 50s
- Nothing Phone (3a)
- Realme P4 Power
- iQOO Z10
- Samsung Galaxy M56 5G
Best Smartphone for Indian Conditions:
This category celebrates a smartphone built to excel in Indian conditions, including heat, outdoor visibility, network reliability, and long-term durability:
- OPPO K13
- Realme P4 Power
- Lava Play Ultra
- Vivo V60
- CMF Phone 2 Pro
Best Camera Smartphone:
This category recognises the smartphone that delivers the best photography and videography experience through image quality, versatility, and consistent performance:
- Vivo X300 Pro
- Apple iPhone 17 Pro
- Oppo Find X9 Pro
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra
- Realme GT 8 Pro
Best Foldable of the Year:
This category honours the foldable smartphone that best combines innovation, durability, usability, software optimisation, and everyday practicality:
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Vivo X Fold 5
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
LAPTOPS and TABLETS:
Laptop of the Year:
This category recognises the laptop that delivers the best overall balance of performance, portability, battery life, design, and user experience.
- MacBook Air M4
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro
- ASUS Zenbook 14
- HP Omen Max 16
- Dell XPS 16 (2025)
Best Creator Laptop:
This category celebrates the laptop that best serves creative professionals with exceptional performance, colour accuracy, graphics capabilities, and workflow efficiency:
- MacBook Pro M5
- ASUS ProArt P16 OLED
- Samsung Galaxy Book5 360
- HP Omnibook Ultra Flip
Best Gaming Laptop:
This category honours the gaming laptop that delivers outstanding graphics performance, smooth gameplay, thermal efficiency, and an immersive gaming experience:
- Lenovo Legion Pro 7
- HP Omen Max 16
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
- Alienware 16 Aurora
- ASUS TUF F16
Best Laptop for Students:
This category recognises the laptop that best balances affordability, portability, battery life, durability, and productivity for student needs:
- MacBook Air M4
- HP OmniBook 5 OLED
- ASUS Vivobook 16
- ASUS Vivobook 15
Tablet of the Year:
This category celebrates the most versatile tablet, offering an outstanding blend of performance, entertainment, productivity, and usability:
- Apple iPad Pro M5
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
- OnePlus Pad 3
- Xiaomi Pad 7
- Lenovo IdeaTab Pro
Best Gaming Tablet:
This category honours the tablet that delivers the best gaming experience through powerful performance, responsive displays, and extended battery life:
- Apple iPad Air M3
- OnePlus Pad 3
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S11
- Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus
- Moto Pad 60 Pro
TELEVISION:
Best Smart TV:
This category recognises the television that delivers the best overall entertainment experience through picture quality, audio performance, and smart features:
- Samsung Neo QLED 8K
- LG OLED evo 65" (C5)
- Sony Bravia 2 II
- Xiaomi 55-inch X Pro QLED TV
- Acerpure Elevate Neo QLED TV
Best Mini-LED TV:
This category celebrates the Mini-LED television that best showcases the technology through superior brightness, contrast, colour accuracy, and viewing performance:
- Hisense U7SE
- Sony Bravia 5 K-98XR55A
- Samsung Neo QLED 8K QA65QN950F
- TCL C8K QD-Mini LED TV
- Lumio 9 (2025)
Best Budget TV:
This category honours the television that offers the strongest combination of affordability, picture quality, smart features, and overall value:
- TCL P7K 55-inch 4K Ultra HD
- Xiaomi FX Pro QLED
- Coocaa MINI S75Q 55"
- Thomson Phoenix 2025 Edition QLED
- Blaupunkt SonicQ QLED
TV of the Year:
This category recognises the television that sets the benchmark for home entertainment through innovation, picture quality, audio performance, and design:
- LG OLED evo 55"
- Samsung Neo QLED 4K
- Sony Bravia 8 II
- TCL C6K 75" Mini LED TV
- Xiaomi X Pro QLED 75"
SMART HOME:
Best Vacuum Cleaner:
This category celebrates the vacuum cleaner that delivers superior cleaning performance, ease of use, versatility, and household convenience:
- ILIFE T20s Ultra
- Dreame F10
- ECOVACS DEEBOT MINI Omni
- Acerpure Wet & Dry Vacuum
- BISSELL Crosswave Hydrosteam
Best Smart Home Device of the Year:
This category honours the smart home product that most effectively improves daily life through intelligent features, connectivity, and reliability:
- Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
- Lumio Arc 5
- Atomberg Renesa Halo Smart Fan
- LG 28L Convertible Microwave Oven
Best Home Security Solution:
This category recognises the product that provides the most dependable and effective home protection through smart features and security performance:
- Qubo Smart Cam 360 Ultra 2K
- Godrej Seethru Video Door Phone
- TP-Link Tapo C222
- Yale 4YDM4115A
- MyGate Lock Plus
Best BLDC Fan:
This category celebrates the BLDC fan that best combines airflow performance, energy efficiency, smart functionality, and reliability:
- Havells Epic Signia BLDC+
- Atomberg Renesa Elite Smart
- EcoLink AiroQuad BLDC
- AEON VC Smart BLDC Pro
- Crompton Energion Hyperjet Smart
LIFESTYLE:
Best Gadgets for Parents:
This category honours technology products that improve comfort, safety, accessibility, and convenience for parents in their everyday lives:
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Amazon Echo Show 11
- NUUK BRISK Air Fryer
- Dyson Hushjet
- Dreame F10 RVC
Best Safety Innovation:
This category recognises a product that meaningfully enhances personal or household safety through innovative technology and real-world effectiveness:
- Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K
- 70mai 4K Omni
- MyGate Lock Plus
- Qubo Smart Door Lock Nova
- CP Plus CP-Z450
Most Stylish Tech Product:
This category celebrates a product that successfully combines exceptional design, premium craftsmanship, and strong functionality:
- Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2)
- Dyson Airwrap Origin
- NUUK BFF Personal Fan
- Nothing Headphone 1
Best Hearables:
This category honours earphones and headphones that deliver outstanding sound quality, comfort, battery life, and everyday usability:
- Sony WH-1000XM6
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro
- Realme Buds Air 7 Pro
- Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro
- Boult Mustang Q
Best Wearables:
This category recognises wearable devices that best combine health tracking, fitness features, connectivity, comfort, and battery life:
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
- Google Pixel Watch 4
- NoiseFit Endeavour Pro
- Huawei Watch D2
KITCHEN and SMALL APPLIANCES:
Kitchen Gadget of the Year:
This category celebrates the kitchen appliance that delivers the greatest impact through innovation, convenience, and everyday utility:
- Philips OneChef Smart All-in-One Cooking Device
- Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer
- Nutricook Smart Pot 2 Electric Pressure Cooker
- Philips Mixer Grinder 1000W
- KENT Smart Alkaline Water Purifier
Best Time-Saving Kitchen Gadget:
This category honours the appliance that most effectively simplifies meal preparation through automation, efficiency, and ease of use:
- Bosch Oil Free Deep Fryer Series 6
- KENT Electric Multicooker Cum Steamer
- INALSA Air Fryer Oven
- INALSA Electric Chopper Bullet
LARGE APPLIANCES:
Best Smart Washing Machine:
This category recognises the washing machine that best combines cleaning performance, efficiency, smart features, and convenience:
- Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Combo
- LG 8 kg Front Load Washing Machine
- IFB DeepClean 9 kg Front Load
- Bosch 10.5/6 kg Inverter Fully Automatic
- Panasonic 9 kg 5-Star Fully Automatic
Best-Designed Air Conditioner:
This category celebrates the air conditioner that best combines premium design, cooling performance, energy efficiency, and smart functionality:
- LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible
- Carrier XCEED EDGE Gxi Wi-Fi 5 Star Split Inverter AC
- Samsung 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC
- Panasonic CS/CU-EU18CKY5XF
- Godrej Split Inverter AC 1.5T INV 5 Star INV Vogue
Best AI Air Conditioner:
This category honours the air conditioner that best leverages artificial intelligence to deliver smarter, more efficient, and personalised cooling:
- Samsung Bespoke AI 2025 Model (1.5 Ton 3 Star)
- LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC
- Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter
- Godrej 2025 Heavy Duty 2 Ton 3-Star
- Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC
Refrigerator of the Year:
This category recognises the refrigerator that delivers the best combination of cooling performance, storage flexibility, energy efficiency, smart features, and overall value:
- Samsung 633 L RS78CG8543S9
- LG 610L French Door Refrigerator GV-K25FFGFB
- Haier HRT-683ISU1
- Bosch Series 6 KGN56LB42I
- Whirlpool Protton NXT 237L
The HT Tech Power List Awards 2026 is ultimately a celebration of the ideas, products, and experiences that have left a lasting mark on consumers. As the evaluation process continues, readers also have an important role to play through public voting, helping shape the final outcome alongside our jury. Together, we look forward to recognising the innovations that stood out over the past year and helped define the next chapter of India's technology story.