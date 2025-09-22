Best Samsung mobiles starting from 10,000 to buy in Amazon, Flipkart sale

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale is starting from tomorrow, September 23, 2025. Both the e-commerce giants have revealed sale offers on electronic products across brands and categories, allowing buyers to grab the deals before they sell out. With the early access going live, Amazon and Flipkart subscriber have already started filling up their carts. However, if you are looking for the biggest smartphone deals, then we have compiled a list of all Samsung phones with huge discounts during the ongoing sale. These models will be available in both Amazon and Flipkart, allowing buyers to make an informed decision. From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to Galaxy F17, here’s a list of Samsung phones you can buy this festive season.

Samsung phones under Rs. 10,000

Samsung Galaxy M06: If you are in search of a budget phone, then the Samsung Galaxy M06 could be a great phone. The smartphone originally sells for Rs. 12,499, but during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs. 7499 and Rs. 8463 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M16: Another M-series phone to consider during the sale is the Samsung Galaxy M16. On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy M16 will be available for just Rs. 10,499, down from Rs. 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy M05: This budget phone comes with a 50MP dual camera and a 5000mAh Battery, making it a perfect choice for casual users. The Samsung Galaxy M05 originally retails for Rs. 9,999; during the sale, buyers can get it for just Rs. 6249.

Samsung Galaxy F07: Flipkart is also providing huge discounts on Samsung F series models. This smartphone will be available at an effective price of just Rs. 8499, down from Rs. 9,999 for 64GB storage.

Samsung phones under Rs. 20,000

Samsung Galaxy M36: This is a mid-range series phone offering impressive features, perfect for budget-conscious buyers. Originally, the Samsung Galaxy M36 retailed for Rs. 22,999 for the 128GB variant. However, buyers can get the smartphone at around Rs. 15000 on both Amazon and Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy M35: This phone is the predecessor of the Galaxy M36, launched last year, but it also offers eye-catching features and specifications. This smartphone will also be available at Rs. 15,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Samsung Galaxy F17: Another phone to consider in this price segment is the Galaxy F17, which offers a Full HD+ display, a 5000mAh battery, and powerful performance. During the Flipkart sale, buyers can get it for just Rs. 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy F36: Lastly, in this price segment, we have the Samsung Galaxy F36, which is powered by the Exynos 1380 Processor, features a 50MP camera, and a lasting battery. During Flipkart sale, the Samsung Galaxy F36 is available at 15,499.

Samsung phones under Rs. 30000

Samsung Galaxy M56: On Flipkart, buyers can get this latest Samsung M series phone at a huge discounted price. The Samsung Galaxy M56 was launched at Rs. 30,999 for the 128GB variant. However, during Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, buyers can get it for just Rs. 23869, which is about Rs. 7000 off.

Samsung Galaxy A55: Samsung A series phones are quite popular and an all-rounder device, offering impressive camera, performance, and battery. The Samsung Galaxy A55 was originally launched at Rs. 42,999; however, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs. 23,999.

Samsung Galaxy A36: This is the latest Samsung A series phone, offering powerful performance and the latest AI-powered features. The Samsung Galaxy A36 is priced at Rs. 35,999, but during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it will be available for just Rs. 28,499.

Samsung phones under Rs. 40000

Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon: Samsung has relaunched the Galaxy S24 model with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor on Flipkart. During the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale, buyers can grab the flagship at under Rs. 40,000 as per the listing. Therefore, it can come as a great choice since buyers will be able to experience the flagship features at lower prices.

Samsung Galaxy A56: Another phone to consider in the price range is the Samsung Galaxy A56, which was launched earlier this year with flagship AI-powered features. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 48,999, but the buyer can get it for just Rs. 35,999 on Amazon.

Samsung phones under ₹ 80,000

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Amazon has revealed that the flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available at an effective price of just Rs. 71,999, down from Rs. 1,34,999 with e-commerce discount and bank offers. This flagship offers a powerful performance, AI experiences, and impressive camera performance.

Samsung Galaxy S25: Amazon is also offering a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy S25, which was launched earlier this year. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 80,999 for the 256GB variant, and during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs. 68,999 with a bank offer.

Samsung phones over 1 Lakh

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Another flagship phone to consider during this festive season is the latest Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 1,29,999 for the 256GB variant. However, buyers can get it for Rs. 1,12,499 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6: If you are in search of a foldable smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 could be a great option. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs. 1,64,999; however, during the Amazon sale, buyers can get it for just Rs. 1,09,999. It comes with a flagship processor, advanced camera setup, and more.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: This is Samsung’s new ultra-thin smartphone that comes with a slim build but flagship features. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge offers similar features to its Galaxy S25 siblings, but it has a different design and camera setup. During the Amazon sale, it will be available at just Rs. 99,999 and on Flipkart, it will be available for just Rs. 89,999.