Bold new iPhone 17 Pro design leak ahead of launch? Not quite, here’s the truth

iPhone 17 series leaks are all over the internet, left, right, and centre. On X, on Instagram, and yes, tipster websites. While they are exciting and do inspire hype, it is important to understand that not all leaks are going to end up being true, and honestly, most of them are fake. iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get a revamped camera module.(X User: @ZionsAnvin)

Now, keeping this in mind, we came across a popular post on X which claims to show the iPhone 17 Pro models in all their glory, complete with the box and the front paper protector still on. And for a few seconds, even I thought it was the deal, until I spotted that one detail which gave away that it was a fake. But before I go further, check the leak here:

Convincing leak but it is fake

Now that you have seen the post, it does look convincing, doesn’t it? But if you paid attention, you would have noticed one fine detail that gives it all away, and that is the bezel size. Yes, the bottom chin bezel you see in the video is not symmetrical to the rest of the phone, and if you think about it, Apple, since the iPhone X, has not had a phone that did not have symmetrical bezels. Even the LCD phones like the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 had symmetrical bezels despite being fatter than their OLED counterparts. So, it makes zero sense that Apple would make the bottom chin not proportional to the rest of the bezels with the premium iPhone 17 Pro phones.

Yes, it makes no sense at all. You are definitely going to be paying big money for the iPhone 17 Pro phones when they launch on September 9, and considering Apple’s track record, there’s no way this ends up being true. Having said that, these leaks may not entirely be of no use. Why? Because the back design does corroborate with what we have seen so far in credible leaks. There are ample reports that suggest Apple could be going with a big redesigned camera module with the iPhone 17 Pro, and it does look to be the case with this leak too.

If anything, it gives you a taste of what we can expect come September 9, a big redesign that Apple will market heavily. A new redesign after several years. A design that looks unlike the Pro iPhones from the past 3–4 generations. That’s enough, I guess, for the fans.

Anyway, stay tuned to our coverage. We will be covering the iPhone 17 series in full when it launches later this month on September 9 at the ‘Awe Dropping’ event.