Home / Technology / ChatGPT creator Sam Altman to visit India this week. Eyes on the big AI market?

ChatGPT creator Sam Altman to visit India this week. Eyes on the big AI market?

ANI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar
Jun 05, 2023 05:56 PM IST

OpenAI chief Sam Altman's visit becomes important as artificial intelligence is expected to contribute an additional USD 957 billion to India's economy by 2035.

OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman is set to visit India this week.

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman (AP)
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman (AP)

Altman, whose company deals with artificial intelligence technologies and has created ChatGPT, will be on a six-nation tour.

Altman tweeted on Sunday (local time) he was excited to visit India, Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India, and South Korea this week.

His day-to-day itinerary was not immediately known.

ALSO READ: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman 'scared of his creation', warns that ChatGPT may replace many jobs

Given India's strong IT industry and a large set of data, AI-based utilities can leverage huge potential in the country. Though AI is still in its early stages.

The government quoting NASSCOM data in February this year said the overall AI employment in India is estimated at about 416,000 professionals. The growth rate for the sector is estimated at about 20-25 per cent.

ALSO READ: Will ChatGPT-4 replace your jobs? What AI tool says

Further, AI is expected to contribute an additional USD 957 billion to India's economy by 2035.

Many nations the world over have been using AI technologies for better service delivery and to reduce human intervention but fears of job cuts remain as the technology evolves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india openai artificial intelligence ceo India + 3 more
india openai artificial intelligence ceo India + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out