Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale offering Apple iPhone 13 with 7,000 discount

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is live on its platform. The six-day long sale brings big deals on a variety of products. The e-commerce website is offering discounts on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Realme and others.

Flipkart Offers on iPhone 13

In Big Saving Days on Flipkart, Apple iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is listed at ₹62,999 after a discount of ₹7,000 at its original price.

The e-commerce site has partnered with SBI Bank to give an additional 10 per cent discount on credit and debit card transactions. Moreover, Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can also avail a 5 per cent cashback.

Flipkart is providing exchange offers on the Apple iPhone 13. Customers can get a maximum discount of up to ₹17,500 on swapping their old smartphones at the time of purchase. The ultimate exchange value depends on the brand and working condition exchanged phone.

Along with these, Flipkart is also giving easy buying options, including standard EMI and no-cost EMI beginning at ₹10,500.

Features of Apple iPhone 13

1. Apple iPhone 13 works on A15 Bionic chipset, similar to the one which powers iPhone 14.

2. It comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen display.

3. The device offers three storage models – 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

4. It comes in six colour options: Product Red, Blue, Green, Pink, Starlight White and Midnight Black

5. The iPhone comes with a 12MP camera for selfies, coupled with a 12MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide sensors on the rear panel.

6. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection.

7. Apple claims that the device is water and dust-resistant.

8. iPhone 13 has various connectivity options including 5G, 4G VoLTE, 4G LTE, UMTS, GSM, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO and Bluetooth version 5.0.

9. The device runs on iOS15 operating system and is eligible for the latest iOS 16 operating systems.

10. Apple claims to have provided bigger battery in iPhone 13 than older model.

