After DCW's notice on 'easy' acid availability, Flipkart spokesperson says ‘seller blacklisted’

Responding to a notice issued by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on “easy availability” of acid on its platform in relation to an attack on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi, a spokesperson of Flipkart said on Thursday that the seller concerned in the case has been “blacklisted”. Earlier in the day, the commission issued a notice to the chief executive officers of Amazon and Flipkart, highlighting the “illegal” availability of acid on the e-commerce platforms and said it “needs to be checked urgently”.

The Flipkart spokesperson, news agency ANI reported, said that the company condemns the incident and is extending all possible support to the police investigators.

“We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. The Flipkart marketplace platform closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards. Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe, and prohibited,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The DCW rapped both Amazon and Flipkart seeking answers as to why acid is available on their platforms. The commission also sought a copy of the licence for selling acid online, and the same for the policy that firms adopted on the sale of government regulated items The DCW further asked in its notice if the photo IDs of the acid buyers were sought.

Also Read | ‘How did they get so much courage?’: Kejriwal on Delhi acid attack; DCW takes cognisance

The panel's notice came after Delhi Police informed on Wednesday that their investigating team has found electronic evidence that acid used in the attack was procured from an online platform.

The acid incident on the Class 12 girl on Wednesday morning has created a stir, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) also stepping in and writing to Delhi Police on the same.

The 17-year-old girl was attached by two bike-borne men on Wednesday morning when she was on her way to school along with her younger sister. The incident, which happened when she was standing on the road near Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi, was caught on CCTV camera. Initially, one man was detained basis the suspicion raised by the girl on two individuals she knew. Later, another man emerged as a prime suspect and on Wednesday evening, three men were arrested.

The girl was taken to Safdarjung Hospital where a doctor said she suffered 7-8 per cent burn injuries to her face and eyes. However, later it was reported that she is out of danger. According to a latest report by news agency PTI, the girl's uncle said that she is “able to see and is talking as well”. “Doctors at the hospital said the facial burns will heal, but it will take time,” he was quoted as saying.

Cops struggled to unearth the reason behind the attack initially, but later it was reported that the key accused - Sachin - lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl. Special Commissioner of Police Sagar Preet Hooda told HT that he began stalking the girl after she refused to entertain his advances three months before.

The SP added that Sachin was the one who ordered the acid from Flipkart, and was with his friend (Harshit Aggrawal) on the bike while attacking the girl. His friends Honey, 19, and Virender Singh alias Sonu, 22, are also suspects in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON