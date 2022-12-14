Delhi acid attack: Accused bought substance online, claim police

Delhi Police said on Wednesday that investigators in the acid attack case are using forensic and technical clues to prosecute the accused for allegedly throwing the substance on a 17-year-old girl this morning, news agency ANI reported. They added that Dwarka Police investigators have found electronic evidence that acid was obtained from an online platform.

The latest update comes after police arrested three persons in the case.

The incident, which has created a stir, occurred when the girl was en route to school. Two bike-borne men allegedly threw an acid-like substance at her, with the attack caught on CCTV camera. A Class 12 student, the girl was standing on the road near the Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi along with her younger sister when the incident took place.

Dwarka District Police investigators are using forensic and technical clues to nail the accused in the Dwarka acid attack case. They have found electronic evidence that acid was procured from an online platform: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

Initially, police had detained one person based on the suspicion of the girl on two persons she knew. Later, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said that another boy has come out as the prime suspect, and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. Police also said that they are skimming all CCTV footages and probing all angles of the case to find out the reason behind the attack.

The girl's parents separately confirmed that she was on her way to school, and they only learnt about what happened to her after their younger daughter returned home some time after leaving.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital, and police said earlier in the day that she is out of danger. A doctor had said that she suffered 7 to 8 per cent burn injuries to her face and eyes.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) have both taken cognisance of the matter. The chief of DCW Swati Maliwal also rapped the central government alleging that despite giving several recommendations and notices, the retail sale of acid continues in the country are “vegetables are sold”.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said incidents like this “cannot be tolerated” and called for “strictest punishment” to the accused.

