3 persons involved in Delhi acid attack arrested; girl out of danger, say police

As many as three persons have been arrested in connection with the acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said. They added that the Class 12 girl, who is currently undergoing treatment in Safdarjung Hospital, is out of danger.

The incident happened when the girl was on her way to school. Two bike-borne men allegedly threw acid-like substance at her near the Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi. The attack was caught on CCTV and soon after, the teenager was seen shaking and moving around vigorously.

A doctor of the Safdarjung Hospital had earlier said that she suffered 7-8 per cent burnt injuries to her eyes and face.

Initially, the police had detained one person after the injured girl raised suspicion over two individuals she knew. She was with her younger sister when the attack happened.

Later, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said that another boy has emerged as a prime suspect during investigation and multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. Police said they were looking at all angles and scanning CCTV footage to find out the reason behind the attack.

The father of the girl told news agency ANI that the accused had their face covered, which can be seen in CCTV footage. “My two daughters were going to school at 7.29 am, but later around 7.35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister,” he was quoted as saying.

The girl's mother also confirmed the same.

The incident, meanwhile, has caught the attention of National Commission for Women (NCW) and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). While the NCW wrote a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the DCW issued a notice to the cops seeking a response on the same by Friday. Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also spoke with the national capital's top cop, and instructed “swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty,” according to a statement issued on Twitter.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has slammed the authorities for not taking action against the retail sale of acid, and alleged that the substance is being sold “like vegetables”.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for “strictest punishment” in the matter and said such incidents “cannot be tolerated”.

