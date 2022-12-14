Delhi acid attack: L-G Saxena seeks detailed report from police

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the police into the acid attack on a girl in the city's Dwarka area this morning. Saxena also asked "how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the city".

The 17-year-old girl was injured after two bike-riding men allegedly threw an acid-like substance at her on a road. The incident drew widespread condemnation, with Saxea ordering a prompt and thorough investigation into the matter to ensure exemplary punishment for the guilty.

"The Lt Governor spoke to the Police Commissioner about the unfortunate incident of acid attack that took place at Dwarka More today and sought a detailed report into the incident, including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the City," the Raj Niwas tweeted.

"LG has instructed for swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty. The LG is in touch with the Hospital Authorities and has urged them to ensure the best treatment. He has also assured all possible assistance to the victim and her family," it added.

According to the Delhi Police, so far three persons allegedly have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred near the Dwarka Metro station.

The girl was rushed to Safdarjung hospital for treatment where she is stated to be out of danger. Although the exact reason for the alleged acid attack is unknown, police have opened an investigation and are looking into all possibilities to determine the exact cause of the alleged attack.

Meanwhile, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded a "severe punishment" for those involved in the act.

“This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the criminals get so much courage? The criminals should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us,” Kejriwal tweeted from his official Twitter account.

The National Commission For Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of the attack, while the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued notice to the police. "We have issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers and to give strict punishment to them. We are helping the victim and her family. But the biggest question here is why retail sale of acid isn't banned, even after several notices," DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said.

In 2013, the Supreme Court banned the over-the-counter sale of acid at retail outlets in the wake of the rise in the number of acid attacks. The top court also ordered a compensation of ₹3 lakh to be paid by state governments to each acid attack victim.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)

