‘Needs to be publicly executed’: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Delhi acid attack

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday said the man who threw acid at a schoolgirl in Delhi's Dwarka should be publicly executed by authorities.

A 17-year-old girl was injured after two bike-borne men allegedly threw an acid-like substance at her on a road near Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi, police said.

“Words can’t do any justice. We have to instil fear of immeasurable pain in these animals. Boy who threw acid at school girl in Dwarka needs to be publicly executed by authorities,” a seemingly angry cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

The injured girl was rushed to Safdarjung hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her preliminary treatment reports are fine, the police said.

“One person has been detained after the injured girl raised suspicion over two persons known to her. We are questioning the detained person. Further investigation is on,” said deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the criminals should be given the strictest punishment.

“This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the criminals get so much courage? The criminals should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl in Delhi is important to us,” Kejriwal tweeted.

DCP Mandava said around 9am, the Mohan Garden police station received a call about the incident. The girl was with her younger sister when two men on a bike threw an acid-like substance at her and fled. The girl is a class 12 student of a private school in Dwarka.

Although the exact reason behind the alleged acid attack is not known yet, police have registered a case and are probing all angles to ascertain the real cause of the alleged attack.

The police are scanning CCTV cameras installed around the area to ascertain the routes that the suspects took before and after the crime and are also trying to find the bikes.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the Delhi Police to arrest the attackers and to give strict punishment to them in case of an acid attack on a school student in Delhi.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "We have issued notice to Delhi Police to arrest the attackers and to give strict punishment to them. We are helping the victim and her family. But the biggest question here is why retail sale of acid isn't banned, even after several notices."

