Google Maps will soon watch the road for you, but only in these cars…

If you have ever missed a highway exit or made a wrong turn because you were in the wrong lane, Google is preparing a fix. The company is introducing a feature for Google Maps that can actually see the road ahead and tell you exactly when to switch lanes, but only if your car supports Google’s built-in system. Google Maps is adding a new feature that helps your car detect lanes and guide real-time driving.(Unsplash)

Google Maps to Get Live Lane Guidance

Google has announced that a new “live lane guidance” feature will soon be available for vehicles with Google built in. This function will offer real-time driving instructions based on your exact position on the road. Instead of just showing arrows on the map, Google Maps will now detect the lane you’re currently in and guide you to move into the correct one for your next turn or exit.

For instance, if you’re driving in the far-left lane and your exit is approaching on the right, the system will identify that through your vehicle’s sensors and camera. It will then issue visual and audio alerts to indicate when it is safe to change lanes. The aim is to make navigation more accurate and help drivers avoid last-minute lane changes, which are often stressful during heavy traffic or on unfamiliar routes.

How the Feature Works

The technology relies on data from the car’s front-facing camera, which captures lane markings and road signs in real time. AI analyses this video feed and integrates it with Google Maps navigation. This allows the system to interpret your car’s position on the road and update route instructions instantly.

Google says the Polestar 4 will be the first vehicle to receive this feature in the coming months. Initially, it will launch for users in the United States and Sweden. The company plans to expand the technology to more regions and vehicles later, as it continues partnerships with additional automakers.

In its announcement, Google revealed that over 2 billion people use Google Maps every month for navigation, exploring new places, and finding restaurants, hotels, and landmarks. The app remains a key tool for travellers and commuters alike.

However, Google clarified that live lane guidance will not be available on smartphones. The feature depends on vehicle-integrated cameras and AI hardware, which are not part of the phone-based app. The mobile version will continue to offer its existing lane guidance view, which shows lanes on highways but doesn’t interact with your real-time driving lane.

With this new addition, Google is taking another step toward merging navigation with in-car technology, aiming to make driving smoother and directions more precise for connected vehicle users.