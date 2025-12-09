Google may launch Nano Banana 2 Flash AI image generation tool soon: Report

Google is preparing to introduce the Nano Banana 2 Flash model, a new version in its image generation and editing lineup. The development will mark the next step after the current Flash model, which is designed to produce images quickly while keeping data processing demands low. Reports suggest that the new model may soon become available, although Google has not confirmed a release date. Observers expect the company to offer Nano Banana 2 Flash to free-tier users, as the earlier Nano Banana Pro version did not extend to that segment. Google could soon roll out Nano Banana 2 Flash AI image generation model with advanced features.(X)

Google Nano Banana 2 Flash release timeline

A recent report from TestingCatalog suggests that Google is in the final stages of releasing the model. The publication discovered references to Nano Banana 2 Flash in the Gemini app code. Internally, the Pro model carried the codename “Ketchup,” while the newly found codename “Mayo” hints at a connection to the upcoming Flash model. Social media activity further supports this possibility, as several users have claimed they already gained early access.

While Google has not shared technical details, industry watchers expect the new model to follow the Flash series approach. This means it will likely emphasise low-latency performance and faster output rather than high-precision image generation. The model may also reduce data processing costs for both Google and developers using its API. If accurate, these changes could allow the free tier to get access to capabilities that previously remained behind a paywall.

Furthermore, NotebookLM users may also see improvements. The platform currently uses Nano Banana Pro for style-based image generation, but that feature only supports Google AI Pro subscribers. If Nano Banana 2 Flash rolls out to free-tier users, they could gain access to similar functions. However, usage limits are likely, as Google generally places restrictions on high-demand tools available at no cost.

On the other hand, some users on X have shared images that they say were produced using Nano Banana 2 Flash. These posts suggest that Google is testing the model with a controlled group of early users. Initial observations suggest that the image quality gap between the Pro and Flash modes may be smaller than expected. The company seems to be evaluating performance, speed, and consistency as it prepares the model for a wider release.

Google has not issued an official announcement, but clues from internal app references and user reports point to an approaching rollout. The arrival of Nano Banana 2 Flash may offer faster image generation options and broaden access to AI tools across Google’s platforms.