OnePlus 15R 5G: 5 key details we know ahead of December 17 launch

OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India on December 17, and ahead of the launch, several key details about the phone have already surfaced. These include the processor, the level of durability it is expected to offer, the design, the camera system specifications, and more. Here’s everything we know so far. The OnePlus 15R is set to launch in India on December 17.(OnePlus)

1. Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset on offer

The OnePlus 15R is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is going to slot in below the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which powers the flagship OnePlus 15.

2. Dual Camera Setup

The OnePlus 15R is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed. That said, leaked renders do suggest a dual-camera layout, which would mark a departure from the OnePlus 13R, which featured a triple camera setup with a dedicated telephoto lens.

3. Quad IP Ratings

OnePlus 15R is expected to offer quad IP ratings: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K, indicating improved resistance to dust and water.

4. 165Hz Display

OnePlus 15R is confirmed to feature a 165Hz display. While the exact screen size is still unknown, it is expected to fall between 6.7 and 6.8 inches, making it ideal for both content consumption and gaming

5. Flagship-Inspired Design

The design of the OnePlus 15R is clearly reminiscent of the OnePlus 15 flagship. If you look at the official renders of the OnePlus 15, the resemblance is instantly noticeable. It features the same flat back, flat sides, and from the looks of it, a flat display as well. This means the OnePlus 15R will offer the same premium design language as the flagship model.