Google’s Gemini overlay is likely to bring a new quick-access tools button

Google is reportedly working on a new Gemini overlay feature that gives users quick access to its tools. While users can always rely on the Gemini app for advanced tasks like image generation and research, however, the tech giant is reportedly bringing a new Tools icon button to the Gemini overlay. But what exactly is “overlay”? It is a well-known term for Android users, since they can activate Gemini through the power button. This way, users do not have to open the app to interact with the AI chatbot. Gemini Overly is expected to get two new features; here’s everything you need to know.(REUTERS)

Gemini overlay update: What’s new?

According to an Android Authority report, Google is said to bring a new quick-access tools button to Gemini Overlay. This button will give users easy access to the app’s tools, like AI image generation, Veo videos, Deep Research, and Canvas. This will simplify accessing advanced tools and is said to increase the adoption of these features directly via Gemini overlays, and it will not require users to open the app.

As per the shared images by the publication, the new tools button is being shown on the Gemini overlay. Users can pick any Gemini tool from the button and prompt the chatbot to conduct the desired action. Therefore, all Gemini tools will be available at users’ fingertips.

Alongside the new tools button, Google is also bringing the Circle to Select button to the Gemini overlay. This feature will allow users to draw a circle around text, images, or any part of the screen to conduct further investigation with the Gemini AI prompt. This feature will reportedly work similarly to Circle to Search, but only of the Gemini overlay. Therefore, this feature may not be accessible if you directly use the Gemini app.

These are the few changes which was spotted in the Google app v16.40.18, and are slated to roll out soon for Android users. These features are currently being tested by a small group of people before they roll out to all Gemini users in the future.