GTA 6 hits Xbox store: Here’s how to wishlist the game now ahead of launch

Rockstar Games has officially opened the wishlist option for Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) on Xbox Series X and Series S. Players on these consoles can now add the game to their wishlists ahead of its official release, which is scheduled for May 26, 2026. This move comes over a month after PlayStation 5 users received the ability to wishlist GTA 6 back in May 2025. The Xbox store page for the game went live on June 25, 2025. GTA 6 is now available for wishlist on Xbox Series X/S ahead of its 2026 release.(Rockstar Games)

How to add GTA 6 to Wishlist on Xbox Series X/S:

Open the Microsoft Store on your Xbox Series X or Series S console. Search for “Grand Theft Auto VI.” Select the game from the search results. Click on the heart icon to add it to your wishlist

Also read: Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

At this stage, it is not possible to purchase or pre-order the game, as Rockstar Games has disabled the buy option. The developer will probably enable pre-orders closer to the release date.

The current Xbox store page includes two official trailers and eight screenshots, all released on May 6, 2025. Rockstar has not shared any additional updates alongside the new wishlist feature. The game is expected to carry a Mature rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board, according to the studio’s estimate.

Also read: Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support

Interestingly, Xbox players can download a small 328 MB placeholder file of GTA 6. This file serves as a pre-install placeholder to save space on the console until the full game launches.

Meanwhile, the GTA 6 community remains divided over recent technical details. A report from Digital Foundry suggests that the game may run at 30 frames per second (fps) on current-generation consoles, rather than the preferred 60 fps. The analysis explains that achieving 60 fps while maintaining the game’s advanced lighting effects, such as ray-traced global illumination and reflections, would be challenging without sacrificing visual quality.

Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know

Some fans on the r/GTA6 subreddit express excitement but also hope for a version that can run at 60 fps on more powerful hardware. One user commented that they expect a balance between performance and visual loyalty, but remain committed to buying the game regardless of frame rate.